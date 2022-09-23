ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cleverly
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian troops fleeing after their lines were shattered left behind so much ammo and weaponry Ukraine struggled to handle it all

Ukraine has pushed a massive counteroffensive in the country's northeast and southern regions. The advancement has forced Russian soldiers to flee their positions, some even in civilian clothes. Some Ukrainian troops say they've been overwhelmed by how much ammo and weaponry was left behind. Ukrainian forces are staging a lightning-fast...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Door To Door#Luhansk#Ukraine War Military#Bbc News#Ukrainians#Tass#Russians
The Independent

‘They were in a sad state’: Ukraine forces find Russians in retreat

Some of the Russian forces driven out of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have fled back across the border, although the elite tank regiment tasked to carry out the first strike against Nato and defend Moscow has stopped its retreat at Donetsk. The Kremlin’s main stronghold in north east Ukraine has fallen, the route to Donbas reclaimed by Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine counter-offensive: Russian forces retreat as Ukraine takes key towns

Russian forces have withdrawn from key eastern towns, as a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack makes further gains. Ukrainian officials said troops entered Kupiansk, a vital eastern supply hub for Russian forces, on Saturday. Russia's defence ministry then said its troops have retreated from nearby Izyum to allow them "to regroup". The...
MILITARY
The Independent

Zelensky urges Russian troops to flee and says Ukraine will oust Putin’s forces ‘to the border’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counteroffensive around the southern city of Kherson.“If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday (29 August).The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy