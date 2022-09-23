ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Stolen car found in Sandy River

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Beaverton man arrested for attempted murder in Cornelius

Investigators say the suspect assaulted someone with a beer bottle and stabbed another person.A Beaverton man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking two people at a home in Cornelius on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. Juan Manuel Contreras, 40, was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of South Cherry Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, after a stabbing was reported. They detained Manuel Contreras less than five minutes after arriving on scene, the agency said. Manuel Contreras was visiting the home and got into an argument with a woman, according to the Sheriff's Office. He allegedly assaulted another person with a beer bottle when he tried to intervene, then punched a different person and stabbed him when he also attempted to step in. The stabbing victim was reportedly stabbed in the arms and back. According to Oregon court records, Manuel Contreras pleaded guilty to menacing in a separate case earlier this year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Beaverton Man Accused Of Attempted Murder After Attack With Beer Bottle

CORNELIUS, Ore. – A Beaverton man is accused of assaulting a man with a beer bottle and then punching and stabbing another man in the arms and back. The Washington county Sheriff’s Office says the incident on Sunday afternoon happened at a home in Cornelius after an argument between 40-year-old Juan Manuel Contreras and a woman.
CORNELIUS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Fentanyl#Pill#Dea
Fox News

Oregon liquor store thefts up 450% in recent years as store owners 'shout from the rooftops' for help

Liquor store thefts in Oregon have skyrocketed in recent years, leaving store owners concerned for their safety and shouting "from the rooftops" that the crimes must end. "I’ve had a cashier who was threatened for her life from the robber, he had a knife which was just inches away from her abdomen," Dan Miner, who owns Hollywood Beverage in Portland, told KGW. "He said, 'Don’t make any sound or I’ll kill you.' He grabbed several bottles on the counter."
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
iheart.com

Major Drug Shipment Stopped Before Reaching Portland

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, deputies learned that a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs....
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Dead From Shooting Outside NE Portland Hotel Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed outside a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Sandy Boulevard early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Howard Johnson hotel just before 3:30am. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Martese Oliver, a resident of Washington. This is the 69th...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel

Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Trouble at Dawson Park

Last week’s cover story took a close look at the crime and violence that plague one of Portland’s most beloved parks (“The Trouble at Dawson Park,” WW, Sept. 14). Portlanders living in the neighborhoods surrounding Dawson Park say they’ve complained to city officials for years that an open-air drug market and gunfire make the park unsafe. But city officials are reluctant to act decisively—in part because of fears they will redouble racial harms. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Dies Following Shooting Outside NE Portland Hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died outside a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Sandy Boulevard early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Howard Johnson hotel just before 3:30am. Police say the death is a potential homicide. If confirmed to be homicide, it would be the 69th of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

As Portland nears car theft record, victims band together to find stolen vehicles

Nicole Eddings Heath keeps a photo of her partner’s Honda Africa Twin motorcycle taped to the dashboard of her car. The $10,000 bike was stolen out of the couple’s yard in Southeast Portland eight months ago. Since then, Heath, a 42-year-old special-education assistant, has taken to cruising neighborhoods where heisted vehicles often can be found. She isn’t just looking for the motorcycle.
PORTLAND, OR
Fox News

Fox News

825K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy