Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Related
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
kptv.com
Stolen car found in Sandy River
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
kptv.com
Vehicle slams into apartment building in NE Portland after chase with officers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A chase between a suspect and Portland police officers ended Sunday night with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building. According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Beaverton man arrested for attempted murder in Cornelius
Investigators say the suspect assaulted someone with a beer bottle and stabbed another person.A Beaverton man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking two people at a home in Cornelius on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. Juan Manuel Contreras, 40, was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of South Cherry Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, after a stabbing was reported. They detained Manuel Contreras less than five minutes after arriving on scene, the agency said. Manuel Contreras was visiting the home and got into an argument with a woman, according to the Sheriff's Office. He allegedly assaulted another person with a beer bottle when he tried to intervene, then punched a different person and stabbed him when he also attempted to step in. The stabbing victim was reportedly stabbed in the arms and back. According to Oregon court records, Manuel Contreras pleaded guilty to menacing in a separate case earlier this year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: St. Helens K9 helps nab suspect after multiple car break-ins
The suspect is being lodged at Columbia County Jail on counts of Theft I, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and multiple outstanding warrants.
Washington man ID’d as victim in deadly Sumner neighborhood shooting
After a fatal shooting took place in the Sumner Neighborhood early Sunday morning, Portland police announced Monday that they have identified the victim.
Man charged with unprovoked killing of retired professor, beating elderly man in downtown Portland held without bail
A man charged with killing a retired professor and seriously injuring another man during an unprovoked attack at a Portland bus stop in June was denied bail Monday after a judge heard evidence that the suspect appeared unremorseful and delusional in statements afterward to police. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin...
KXL
Beaverton Man Accused Of Attempted Murder After Attack With Beer Bottle
CORNELIUS, Ore. – A Beaverton man is accused of assaulting a man with a beer bottle and then punching and stabbing another man in the arms and back. The Washington county Sheriff’s Office says the incident on Sunday afternoon happened at a home in Cornelius after an argument between 40-year-old Juan Manuel Contreras and a woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland burglary, Hockinson hit-runs land woman in jail
A woman suspected of being involved in a Portland burglary and car theft was arrested by Clark County deputies after numerous hit-and-run reports in the Hockinson area.
Oregon liquor store thefts up 450% in recent years as store owners 'shout from the rooftops' for help
Liquor store thefts in Oregon have skyrocketed in recent years, leaving store owners concerned for their safety and shouting "from the rooftops" that the crimes must end. "I’ve had a cashier who was threatened for her life from the robber, he had a knife which was just inches away from her abdomen," Dan Miner, who owns Hollywood Beverage in Portland, told KGW. "He said, 'Don’t make any sound or I’ll kill you.' He grabbed several bottles on the counter."
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
Portland liquor store owners ask state for help curbing rise in robberies, thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hollywood Beverage off Northeast Sandy Boulevard was busy with customers Sunday afternoon. It’s been open for about 15 years, but business this year is proving to be different from the rest. “I’m certainly disheartened,” explained Dan Miner, who runs the store. “I’m certainly concerned —...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust.
iheart.com
Major Drug Shipment Stopped Before Reaching Portland
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, deputies learned that a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs....
kptv.com
Multiple vehicles vandalized in Clark Co., police searching for suspects
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, and deputies are searching for suspects, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they’ve received several reports of cars with smashed windows, and dents and dings. Shannon Frantz, a neighbor who...
KXL
Man Dead From Shooting Outside NE Portland Hotel Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed outside a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Sandy Boulevard early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Howard Johnson hotel just before 3:30am. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Martese Oliver, a resident of Washington. This is the 69th...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel
Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the Trouble at Dawson Park
Last week’s cover story took a close look at the crime and violence that plague one of Portland’s most beloved parks (“The Trouble at Dawson Park,” WW, Sept. 14). Portlanders living in the neighborhoods surrounding Dawson Park say they’ve complained to city officials for years that an open-air drug market and gunfire make the park unsafe. But city officials are reluctant to act decisively—in part because of fears they will redouble racial harms. Here’s what our readers had to say:
KXL
Man Dies Following Shooting Outside NE Portland Hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died outside a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Sandy Boulevard early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Howard Johnson hotel just before 3:30am. Police say the death is a potential homicide. If confirmed to be homicide, it would be the 69th of the year.
As Portland nears car theft record, victims band together to find stolen vehicles
Nicole Eddings Heath keeps a photo of her partner’s Honda Africa Twin motorcycle taped to the dashboard of her car. The $10,000 bike was stolen out of the couple’s yard in Southeast Portland eight months ago. Since then, Heath, a 42-year-old special-education assistant, has taken to cruising neighborhoods where heisted vehicles often can be found. She isn’t just looking for the motorcycle.
Fox News
825K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9