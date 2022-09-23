ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden/Harris has done nothing but weaken America!

The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Daily Mail

30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation

Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'
CONGRESS & COURTS
