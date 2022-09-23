Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
Coco Austin Responds to Critics After Giving Daughter, 6, Bath in Kitchen Sink: 'Here We Go Again'
Coco Austin shared a video where her 6-year-old was taking a quick bath in the kitchen sink while her mom got ready for an event Coco Austin is replying to the most recent criticism of her parenting. On Sunday, the television personality, 43, addressed criticism she received about a video she shared on TikTok and Instagram last week, where she got ready for a fashion show as her 6-year-old daughter Chanel — whom she shares with husband Ice-T — took a bath in the sink. In the clip, Chanel sat...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Finally Felt Her Baby Kick: 'It Was Surreal'
Heather Rae El Moussa is embracing her latest pregnancy milestone!. The proud mom-to-be, 35, shared on Instagram Sunday that she and husband Tarek El Moussa felt their baby kick for the first time. "We felt our baby boy move this week!! This was the very first time we felt him...
People Are Sharing The Discontinued And Hard-To-Find Foods They Would Give An Arm Or Leg To Eat Again
"One of my earliest memories is when I was five years old, sharing one of these with my childhood best friend. I would do anything to find them again now."
Duke Who Planned Queen's Funeral Gets Banned from Driving After Using Phone Behind the Wheel
Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, made the case he would endure "exceptional hardship" if he were to be banned from driving, as he's tasked with planning the coronation for King Charles The Duke of Norfolk has been ordered to hit the brakes. On Monday, Edward Fitzalan-Howard — also known as the Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk — pled guilty in a London courtroom to using his cell phone while driving this spring. The courtier, 65, was driving in the Battersea area of the city on April...
Former Surfing Star Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar
"One of the most naturally talented surfers I ever knew," surfing legend Kelly Slater wrote in tribute to Davidson Former professional surfer Chris Davidson died Sunday after he was punched outside a bar north of Sydney. He was 45. Police said they responded to a report that a man was punched in the face and hit his head on the pavement outside Sportsman's Way pub in New South Wales, Australia just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to The Guardian. When police arrived, they found Davidson unconscious. He was treated at the...
One of the Last Brooches Worn by Queen Elizabeth Goes on Display in London
The Platinum Jubilee Brooch is rich in symbolism relating to the Queen's reign and was "handpicked" by the monarch herself One of the last pieces of jewelry Queen Elizabeth wore in public is sparkling on. A Platinum Jubilee Brooch is ready for display at the Goldsmiths' Fair in London, which opens to the public Tuesday for a two-week exhibit. The diamond-encrusted pin is a delicate duplicate of the one the Queen wore to light the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Windsor Castle in June, igniting the first night...
I've Tried Lots of Bed Sheets and Never Truly Loved Any of Them — Until Now
I will never go back to cotton after trying these soft and breathable bamboo sheets I value my sleep more than many other things. But I've also struggled for maybe my whole life to get enough quality sleep. While there are plenty of factors that contribute to that, I've recently found myself on a mission to upgrade my bedding to the most comfortable options possible, so there's no way that scratchy sheets or blankets are contributing to my restless nights. And when I tell you I found my...
Bear Named Paddington Rescued from Tiny Cage at Bile Farm in Vietnam and Treated to Marmalade
After her rescue, Paddington the moon bear moved to Animals Asia's sanctuary in Tam Do, Vietnam A new Paddington bear is stealing the spotlight. According to Animals Asia, the animal welfare charity saved a moon bear — also known as an Asian black bear — that rescuers named Paddington from a tiny cage at a bear bile farm in Vietnam on Sept. 22. Animals Asia learned about the bear's predicament from the Forest Protection Department in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, which told the organization that a police officer...
Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark Host Party That Looks Straight Out of 'Bridgerton'!
Missing from the festivities was Queen Margrethe, who tested positive for COVID days after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral in England Dearest reader, join the Danish royals on the dance floor! On Saturday evening, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and Princess Benedikte of Denmark hosted a gala for government leaders, welcoming over 350 people to the Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen. The bash was the first of its kind in four years, usually held once each parliamentary cycle, the Danish Royal House explained on Instagram. The Crown Prince couple most...
