Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
Chip Gaines Says Joanna Gaines Has Been an ‘Emotional Wreck’ Over Big Life Change: ‘We’re Freaking Out’
Chip Gaines said his wife Joanna Gaines is an emotional wreck over their son Drake starting his senior year of high school and heading to college soon.
Coco Austin Is an "Emotional Wreck" During Daughter Chanel’s First Day of School
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. The first day of school can be tough—for parents, too. Coco Austin gave a glimpse into how she felt after dropping off her and Ice-T's 6-year-old daughter Chanel at her first day of first grade. In a...
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Drew Barrymore’s two kids: Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8 Drew Barrymore has an impressive résumé under her belt. From her award-winning performances in hits such as Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates to a best-selling homeware line with Walmart and a CBS talk show, she's done it all. But perhaps her most important role to date is being a mom to her two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Although their 2016 divorce was "painful", the...
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
Nia Long’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children, Including Son With Ime Udoka
Nia Long is focusing on her children in the midst of a scandal involving one of their fathers. The Boyz N the Hood star, 51, broke her silence on Friday (September 23) after her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, with whom she shares a 10-year-old son, was put on a year suspension for an alleged consensual relationship with a female staffer on the NBA team.
Coco Austin Responds to Critics After Giving Daughter, 6, Bath in Kitchen Sink: 'Here We Go Again'
Coco Austin shared a video where her 6-year-old was taking a quick bath in the kitchen sink while her mom got ready for an event Coco Austin is replying to the most recent criticism of her parenting. On Sunday, the television personality, 43, addressed criticism she received about a video she shared on TikTok and Instagram last week, where she got ready for a fashion show as her 6-year-old daughter Chanel — whom she shares with husband Ice-T — took a bath in the sink. In the clip, Chanel sat...
Joanna Gaines Revealed Her Secret for Slowing Time to ‘Savor’ More Moments With Her Kids
Joanna Gaines has a secret for making more of her kids' childhoods so she can "slow time down and really savor those moments."
See All of the Gorgeous Photos from Todd Bridges' Beverly Hills Wedding
The former Diff'rent Strokes star recently wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi at a stunning old mansion with sweeping views of Los Angeles Just Married They do! Diff'rent Strokes alumnus Todd Bridges wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi on Sept. 21 at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills. A Stunning Backdrop Built in the late...
Chris Pine Was A Last Minute No-Show on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, So Kathy Griffin Filled in and Brought Spit Jokes with Her
Chris Pine was a “last-minute” no-show on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but Kathy Griffin was on hand to save the day. The comedian, who was pulled-in to fill Pine’s spot on Wednesday (Sept. 21), joked about the actor’s absence, telling the audience Pine was skipping Kimmel’s show because he was afraid of talking about drama surrounding his new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'
The wife of Pierce Brosnan celebrated her 59th birthday on Sunday, and her actor marked the special occasion with a sentimental Instagram post. "Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan," Pierce, 69, wrote alongside a tropical photo of the pair. "I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spotted Kissing Ahead of 'Don't Worry Darling' Theater Debut
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are feeling loved up!. A day prior to the theater premiere for Don't Worry Darling on Thursday, the director and singer were seen sharing a kiss during an evening outing in New York City. In the sighting the two were kissing, and at one point...
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air'
We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen. When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Are Suspicious of the Edit of Joseph’s Reaction to Monte and Taylor
'Big Brother 24' fans aren't buying the edit of Joseph Abdin reacting to Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale's showmance.
Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier Say Their Daughters Are Still Jealous of Each Other: ‘Mae Only Bites Helen’
Sibling rivalry. Home Town hosts Ben Napier and Erin Napier exclusively told Us Weekly that their daughters get very jealous of each other. The HGTV personalities, who wed in 2008, share daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 14 months. While the couple said Helen is "an incredible big sister," that doesn't mean there aren't any issues. […]
Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Vegas Residency with Hits and Stripped Down Performances: 'We Made It'
Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency show is fire — no "Kerosene" required. On Friday, Lambert, 38, kicked off her Velvet Rodeo show at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, which equated to a whole lot of pyro and a 90-minute education in modern country. "O.M.G., we made it!" the country superstar...
Jessica Simpson Joined by Husband Eric Johnson and Their 3 Kids at Fall Collection Launch
It was a family affair at the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection on Saturday. Simpson, 42, attended the Nordstrom event at The Grove in Los Angeles with her husband Eric Johnson and their three children Maxwell, 10, Birdie, 3, and Ace, 9. And they all came in style. At...
