Book talk to explore path-breaking judge
SMITHFIELD — A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro will be the topic of a book talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, the Johnston County Heritage Center, 241 E. Market St., Smithfield. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, “The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts” (University of Georgia Press, 2022). Elreta […]
