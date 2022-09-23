ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PoppaSmurF
3d ago

Alright brother glad you’re walking again .. well did that start a go fund for ya or will you be looking for a tent ?

Fox 32 Chicago

Man found shot in car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
14-year-old boy suffers graze wound to the head on South Side

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in South Deering Monday night. At about 8:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, police said. The...
WGN News

2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
3 teens charged after 6-year-old grazed by bullet in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - Three teens were charged after a boy was grazed by a bullet in Joliet Sunday afternoon. At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old boy,...
Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded

CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
2 dead after car crashes into building in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were killed after their car crashed into a building Sunday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. A witness told police that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when it lost control and crashed into a building, officials said.
Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew

CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
The Record North Shore

18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow

A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
