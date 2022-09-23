Read full article on original website
PoppaSmurF
3d ago
Alright brother glad you’re walking again .. well did that start a go fund for ya or will you be looking for a tent ?
3-year-old boy dies after allegedly being pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier last week
Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Authorities say Josiah was pushed into Lake Michigan on Sept. 19 by his aunt, Victoria Moreno.
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
Person shot by Chicago police after breaking into CPD facility through fire escape
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old Waukegan man was shot by police Monday after using a fire escape to gain entry to a Chicago police facility in Homan Square, then grabbing at least twos gun he found and aiming them at officers, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the shooting...
14-year-old boy suffers graze wound to the head on South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in South Deering Monday night. At about 8:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, police said. The...
3-year-old pushed into Lake Michigan has died, family source says
A 3-year-old boy whose aunt is charged with pushing him into Lake Michigan has died, according to a family source.
Woman Nearly Kidnapped in West Loop Shares Message for Good Samaritans Who Saved Her
A woman who managed to get away from a man who attempted to kidnap her early Sunday morning in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood said she has two Good Samaritans to thank for saving her life. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon,...
2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side
CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
3 teens charged after 6-year-old grazed by bullet in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teens were charged after a boy was grazed by a bullet in Joliet Sunday afternoon. At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old boy,...
Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded
CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
2 dead after car crashes into building in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were killed after their car crashed into a building Sunday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. A witness told police that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when it lost control and crashed into a building, officials said.
Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew
CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
Gunman opens door of Chicago building, shoots 3 people inside: police
A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition. Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital. A third man, 29, was...
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
Chicago's 'Walking Man' heads to rehab facility nearly 4 months after being set on fire downtown
Joseph Kromelis - the famed "Walking Man" of downtown Chicago - has been discharged to a rehab facility to continue his recovery nearly four months after he was set on fire near Trump Tower.
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
Des Plaines family grieves, asks for privacy after aunt allegedly pushed nephew into Lake Michigan
DES PLAINES, Ill. - The family of a 3-year-old old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan by a relative is grieving. The Cook County medical examiner said the boy died Sunday morning after spending about a week in the hospital fighting for his life. Three-year-old Josiah Brown was with...
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man used the social media app Snapchat to lure an acquaintance in April to a South Side alley, where he fatally shot the acquaintance, prosecutors said. Malik Wilson fired twice, causing Giovanny C. Alvarado to fall to the ground the afternoon of April 24, Cook County prosecutors said Sunday.
Cop who caused crash that killed elderly woman, hurt 10 other officers should be fired, CPD watchdog says
Police misconduct investigators have recommended that Chicago police Supt. David Brown fire an officer who “endangered numerous lives” when authorities say he caused a 2019 crash that left an elderly woman dead on the West Side.
