NMSU student's former manager describes what she was like before her death
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. KFOX14 spoke with Rueda's former...
Las Cruces considering to remove restrictions between dispensaries and residential areas
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The city of Las Cruces is considering removing the requirement for cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops and single family residential areas. KFOX14 spoke with Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima who told us the city proposed to eliminate...
El Paso County denies paying for legal fees in DA Yvonne Rosales' removal case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners Court discussed legal representation and fees for District Attorney Yvonne Rosales who was served a citation Monday to be removed from office. Rosales requested for El Paso County to pay for legal fees in a civil case where defense attorney...
El Paso DA's office responds to defense before recusal hearing for state judge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse the judge assigned to the state trial for Patrick Crusius is scheduled for Tuesday. On Monday, Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, filed a response to the defense's comments following the postponed recusal hearing that happened September 19.
Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
People identified after theft reported in Vinton
VINTON, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported theft in Vinton Monday morning. The incident was reported near Doniphan Road and Vinton Road near the Rio Grande around 10:55 a.m. Officials said the property that was stolen was recovered and said...
Kids enjoy weekend at El Paso Sherriff's baseball tournament
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies from the Peter J Herrera volunteered to take kids out the ball game by hosting the “Ballin with Badges” Saturday morning. The teams were made up of kids from Fabens Elementary. The game is meant to encourage trust between the community...
POLICE: Shooting investigation underway in the Lower Valley
El PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department investigated a shooting in the Lower Valley Sunday evening. It happened around 5:54 p.m. in the 7900 block of Gateway East near Interstate 10 and Sumac Drive. Investigators said no injuries were reported. Police were seen at the Hookah...
Man accused of shooting man with rifle at east El Paso bar allegedly picked up casings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing another man outside the 10-4 Oyster bar in east El Paso allegedly picked up the spent casing before fleeing, the arrest affidavit states. A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another...
Crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash Saturday morning in the east El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is on going.
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 25th through Oct. 1st
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane closed. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano right lane closed. Gateway West at Piedras underpass left shoulder closed. Thursday, September 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Loop 375 (Border) eastbound between Midway and...
One person dies after crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash happened at Gateway North Boulevard and Cohen Avenue. Officials said the crash only involved one vehicle. Officials confirmed one person has died. No other information was provided. This is a...
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 at Anthony closes all lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 east and Interstate 10 west at Anthony were closed after a semi-truck jackknifed Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A second crash happened in the area, our crews witnessed a vehicle driving into a ditch. The...
Comments / 1