Las Cruces, NM

KFOX 14

El Paso DA's office responds to defense before recusal hearing for state judge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse the judge assigned to the state trial for Patrick Crusius is scheduled for Tuesday. On Monday, Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, filed a response to the defense's comments following the postponed recusal hearing that happened September 19.
EL PASO, TX
City
Education
KFOX 14

Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

People identified after theft reported in Vinton

VINTON, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported theft in Vinton Monday morning. The incident was reported near Doniphan Road and Vinton Road near the Rio Grande around 10:55 a.m. Officials said the property that was stolen was recovered and said...
VINTON, TX
KFOX 14

Kids enjoy weekend at El Paso Sherriff's baseball tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies from the Peter J Herrera volunteered to take kids out the ball game by hosting the “Ballin with Badges” Saturday morning. The teams were made up of kids from Fabens Elementary. The game is meant to encourage trust between the community...
FABENS, TX
KFOX 14

POLICE: Shooting investigation underway in the Lower Valley

El PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department investigated a shooting in the Lower Valley Sunday evening. It happened around 5:54 p.m. in the 7900 block of Gateway East near Interstate 10 and Sumac Drive. Investigators said no injuries were reported. Police were seen at the Hookah...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash Saturday morning in the east El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is on going.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 25th through Oct. 1st

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane closed. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano right lane closed. Gateway West at Piedras underpass left shoulder closed. Thursday, September 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Loop 375 (Border) eastbound between Midway and...
EL PASO, TX
Colleges
Education
KFOX 14

One person dies after crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash happened at Gateway North Boulevard and Cohen Avenue. Officials said the crash only involved one vehicle. Officials confirmed one person has died. No other information was provided. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 at Anthony closes all lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 east and Interstate 10 west at Anthony were closed after a semi-truck jackknifed Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A second crash happened in the area, our crews witnessed a vehicle driving into a ditch. The...
ANTHONY, TX

