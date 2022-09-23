ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PhillyBite

New Charcuterie and Salumeria Shop Opens in Philadelphia

- A new charcuterie and salumeria opened in South Philadelphia. Heavy Metal Sausage Co. grew from a pop-up to a permanent location in South Philly, founded by charcuterie and salumi enthusiasts from France and Italy. Customers can pick up sandwiches or a charcuterie board to go. The menu features dishes like Poppe's Sandwich, which includes a beutelwurst, lettuce, and green garlic aioli. They can also order a chef's selection of charcuterie with pickles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee

This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cosmosphilly.com

Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival

Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Best of Conshy – Winners Announced

Thank you to everyone who made nominations and voted in the finals for the Best of Conshy presented by AFC Urgent Care Conshohocken. After thousands of nominations and votes, the winners can now be found at BestofConshy.com. Winners, you can find Best of Conshy window clings, banners, and more to...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Barnes & Noble on Rittenhouse Square moving to a smaller Center City location

The Barnes & Noble store across from Rittenhouse Square is moving to another Center City location after spending 25 years at 1805 Walnut St. The store will reopen inside a smaller, two-floor storefront at 1708 Chestnut Street after its current lease ends next spring. Its current location inside The Alison building has 24,000 square feet of retail space, including a Starbucks, spread over three floors. The new location will be 19,000 square feet and include new furniture designs and bookcases, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Annual Weststock Festival in West Philadelphia brings music and much more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The West Philadelphia community is gearing up for the Annual Weststock Festival. The music-filled event has activities all Saturday afternoon. Now in its 7th year, the festival is all about building unity and having fun. Saturday will be filled with musical performances and much more. There's a little something for everyone. There will be vendors, a lot of food and activities for the kids. The festival will take place on the 5800 block of Pine Street and runs from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. with new musical performances happening about every 30 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Puerto Rican Day Parade coming to Center City this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It is Hispanic Heritage Month and if you happen to go by Philadelphia City Hall you'll see the Puerto Rican flag flying high outside of the building.This comes just in time for this weekend's Puerto Rican Day Parade.The flag was raised Friday morning during a celebration in Center City.It's the 15th time that the flag has been raised, to celebrate Puerto Rican heritage. And after the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, many say it's important to empower that community.The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday on the Ben Franklin Parkway.About 1500 marchers are expected this year.Festivities run from noon until 3 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Michener Museum traces the history of America through shoes

What can we learn about America by looking at our shoes?. Particularly shoes for women: Mary Janes, T-straps, stilettos, peep-toes, lace-ups, sling-backs, sandals, boudoir slippers. More than 100 pairs of shoes spanning the last 184 years are on view at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pa. “Shoes can tell...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Pink Cheesesteak at Spataro’s For Domestic Violence Awareness

- Spataro’s Cheesesteaks, the 75-year-old cheesesteak brand inside the iconic Reading Terminal Market, is adding something new to its menu to help raise money for victims of domestic violence. Beginning on Tuesday, September 27th, and available through October 15th, Owner Alex Spataro will offer his new Pink Cheesesteak at Spataro’s, featuring a pink cheese wiz on the famous Philly sandwich.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
