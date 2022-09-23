ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Paul Reiser among 2022-23 Clayton Center acts

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

CLAYTON — The Clayton Center’s 2022-23 series features some of the most recognizable names in music and comedy. The historic auditorium in downtown Clayton opens its 20th season on Friday, Oct. 14, with country and folk legends and longtime friends Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss. The pair join forces to share their celebrated music and personal chemistry on stage in […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Paul Reiser among 2022-23 Clayton Center acts first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamancenews.com

Carver honored at nurses convention

Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

New East Clayton Elementary Principal Values Community Engagement

A 22-year veteran with Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS), Lauren Sabo has been recognized for just about everything in the world of education. Now she is being recognized as the newest principal of East Clayton Elementary. In 2000, Sabo moved from a small mining town outside of Pittsburgh for her...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Former Raleigh students remember elementary school on 90th anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students, staff and alumni celebrated the 90th anniversary of Swift Creek Elementary School on Saturday. The event was a chance for people to honor the original building before it’s torn down to make room for a modern school. “It’s hard to believe Swift Creek...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

The United Methodist Church split is personal for me

Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mattea
Person
Paul Reiser
Person
Suzy Bogguss
beckersasc.com

North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center

Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Harnett County Welcomes New Human Resources Director

Harnett County Manager Brent Trout announced Janice Lane as the new Human Resources Director for Harnett County Government. Lane brings over two decades of experience in Human Resources management, having served in various industries in the private sector. She has served in all areas of Human Resources management including policy development, performance management, conflict resolution, training and development, recruiting, and benefits administration. She has championed employee engagement amidst organizational changes, as well as developed and implemented successful recruitment and retention programs.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Linus Tvseries#Comedy#The Clayton Center
thisisraleigh.com

Where to see the Fall colors in Raleigh (and close by)

I was driving to Zumba the other day and turned down a residential street and saw a row of blazing oranges on the trees. Only two days ago they were green. It was the first week of September and I almost pulled over the car to have a talk to the trees.
RALEIGH, NC
businesstodaync.com

Village at Oakhurst/Phase 2 will go up on Hwy. 21 north of Bailey

Sept. 26. Construction on The Village at Oakhurst/Phase 2 near Hwy. 21 and Bailey Road will begin in October, according to developer Joe Douglas. The 29,300 square foot building will have retail tenants on the first floor and medical offices on the second floor. New Jersey-based GOAT Pizza has already...
BAILEY, NC
nomadlawyer.org

Cary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Cary, North Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Cary North Carolina. Cary is home to an arts center that is a highlight of the city. Located downtown, the Cary Arts Center is a multi-purpose venue that hosts various performances and events throughout the year. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly movies, concerts. The climate...
CARY, NC
thecentersquare.com

Rocky Mount, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Wake Forest sells for $1.1 million

A 6,354-square-foot house built in 1999 has changed hands. The property located in the 3300 block of Quail Bluff Court in Wake Forest was sold on Sep. 6, 2022 for $1,050,000, or $165 per square foot. The house sits on a 4.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been...
WAKE FOREST, NC
chapelboro.com

Reopening of Hillsborough’s Blackwood Farm Park Delayed Until October

Amid construction delays due to supply chain issues across Orange County and the nation, the reopening of Blackwood Farm Park in Hillsborough will be delayed until October. The park was closed for a $2.8 million renovation in August 2021, with August 2022 being the proposed reopening date. That date has since been pushed back.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
576
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy