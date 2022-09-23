Cafeteria workers win state awards
SMITHFIELD — Employees of Johnston County school cafeterias won awards when the N.C. School Nutrition Association held its annual conference this summer in Greensboro. The Johnston winners were: • Yadira Creech, who received the Martha Gomer Spirit Award. The honor goes to the child nutrition supervisor who has an infectious enthusiasm, a can-do attitude and a spirit of service to […]
