Johnston County, NC

Cafeteria workers win state awards

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD — Employees of Johnston County school cafeterias won awards when the N.C. School Nutrition Association held its annual conference this summer in Greensboro. The Johnston winners were: • Yadira Creech, who received the Martha Gomer Spirit Award. The honor goes to the child nutrition supervisor who has an infectious enthusiasm, a can-do attitude and a spirit of service to […]

jocoreport.com

Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
