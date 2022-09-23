The Freedom Foundation, in Cedar Rapids, is getting a bigger and better home, thanks to a state grant award of $990,000. According to KCRG, the money is coming from the state of Iowa to help the nonprofit organization relocate to better serve the veterans who visit regularly and make it easier and more comfortable for others to visit and enjoy a meal, or a ballgame, and to get the assistance they need.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO