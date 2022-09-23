ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Berks County, PA
Traffic
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Berks County, PA
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
abc27.com

Wolf takes lawsuit on Pennsylvania constitutional changes to lower court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Berks
WITF

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
PennLive.com

Body of missing central Pa. fisherman recovered from the Delaware River: reports

According to Fox56, after an 11-day search, the National Park Service has announced they recovered the body of a missing fisherman in the Delaware River. The fisherman went missing in the early morning hours of Sept. 8, near Cherry Island State Park, after the boat capsized. Two people were in the boat at the time but, unfortunately, only one made it to shore, the news outlet reported.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy