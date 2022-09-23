According to Fox56, after an 11-day search, the National Park Service has announced they recovered the body of a missing fisherman in the Delaware River. The fisherman went missing in the early morning hours of Sept. 8, near Cherry Island State Park, after the boat capsized. Two people were in the boat at the time but, unfortunately, only one made it to shore, the news outlet reported.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO