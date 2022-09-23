Read full article on original website
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Post and Courier
California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer
GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you plan on traveling there soon, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit them if you haven't already. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are.
PhillyBite
The Best BBQ Spots in South Carolina
South Carolina - If you're looking for the best BBQ spots in South Carolina, you've come to the right place. In addition to brisket that falls off the bone, you can also find chicken, ribs, and wings to die for. Periodic soups and vinegar slaw are also outstanding, as is the creamy lemon and peanut butter pie.
South Carolina Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in South Carolina made the cut.
crbjbizwire.com
Heritage Pools becomes the first Master Pool Builder and Design Professional in South Carolina
Heritage Pools is excited to announce that they have achieved the first Master Pool Builder and Design Professional in South Carolina. This designation, awarded by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), signifies that Heritage Pools is an elite professional who has demonstrated quality, professionalism, ethics, and business prowess. A...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
WJCL
Georgia, South Carolina brace for impacts as Ian forecast to become major hurricane. The latest info
The exact path of Hurricane Ian remains uncertain. But several things are known. The system is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. As of Monday morning, the storm's cone of uncertainty -- the path it could take -- stretches across the...
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Into the light: the electrification of rural South Carolina
Early in the twentieth century, for-profit companies such as Duke Power and South Carolina Electric and Gas brought electricity to populous cities and towns across South Carolina, while rural areas remained in the dark. It was not until the advent of publicly owned electric cooperatives in the 1930s that the South Carolina countryside was gradually introduced to the conveniences of life with electricity. Today, electric cooperatives serve more than a quarter of South Carolina's citizens and more than seventy percent of the state's land area.
coladaily.com
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Tourist Attraction
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular attractions in each state that draw in visitors from all over.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in South Carolina
Have you ever been to South Carolina? If you have never visited this beautiful state, you are definitely missing out on some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. To prove it, I have made a list of three amazing beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you want to spend your time admiring some breathtaking scenery while soaking your feet in clear waters. Here's what made it on the list.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Winning Fast Play lottery ticket sold in eastern North Carolina worth more than $478,000 still unclaimed
Check your tickets! Fast Play players in North Carolina – especially those in the Greenville area – are advised to double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $478,964 jackpot, reports the North Carolina Education Lottery. The $478,964 jackpot won on...
country1037fm.com
Traffic Relief Is A Step Closer For South Carolina Commuters
The nightmare interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard is one step closer to expansion thanks to a recent decision by South Carolina officials. According to the Charlotte Observer, the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank has given the green light to $64 million for improvements to the interchange near the NC/SC state line. The area is frequently congested, especially during rush-hour commutes.
TODAY.com
North Carolina woman prints her resume on a cake, has it hand-delivered to Nike
Karly Pavlinac Blackburn has a resume that takes the cake. Recently, the 27-year-old went viral for a LinkedIn post about her recent job application experience and the teamwork that went into it. As Blackburn explained, with her mind set on a job at Nike, she decided to make a bold...
