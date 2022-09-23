ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer

GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
GREER, SC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you plan on traveling there soon, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit them if you haven't already. Curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are.
PhillyBite

The Best BBQ Spots in South Carolina

South Carolina - If you're looking for the best BBQ spots in South Carolina, you've come to the right place. In addition to brisket that falls off the bone, you can also find chicken, ribs, and wings to die for. Periodic soups and vinegar slaw are also outstanding, as is the creamy lemon and peanut butter pie.
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Into the light: the electrification of rural South Carolina

Early in the twentieth century, for-profit companies such as Duke Power and South Carolina Electric and Gas brought electricity to populous cities and towns across South Carolina, while rural areas remained in the dark. It was not until the advent of publicly owned electric cooperatives in the 1930s that the South Carolina countryside was gradually introduced to the conveniences of life with electricity. Today, electric cooperatives serve more than a quarter of South Carolina's citizens and more than seventy percent of the state's land area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
coladaily.com

New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia

Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in South Carolina

Have you ever been to South Carolina? If you have never visited this beautiful state, you are definitely missing out on some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. To prove it, I have made a list of three amazing beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you want to spend your time admiring some breathtaking scenery while soaking your feet in clear waters. Here's what made it on the list.
country1037fm.com

Traffic Relief Is A Step Closer For South Carolina Commuters

The nightmare interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard is one step closer to expansion thanks to a recent decision by South Carolina officials. According to the Charlotte Observer, the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank has given the green light to $64 million for improvements to the interchange near the NC/SC state line. The area is frequently congested, especially during rush-hour commutes.
TRAFFIC

