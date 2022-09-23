Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (9/25): Huskers, Mavericks, Bearcats pick up wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were regional winners in women’s soccer on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Huskers stay put at No. 3, Bluejays up to No. 21 in latest AVCA Volleyball Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska remained at No. 3 while Creighton moved up one spot to No. 21 in the latest AVCA Volleyball Rankings. Check out the regional conference teams ranked below or the complete rankings linked here. 1. Texas (64) 3. Nebraska. 5. Purdue. 6. Ohio State. 7. Minnesota. 8. Wisconsin.
kmaland.com
Creighton's Martin lands Big East Freshman of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Ava Martin has been named the Big East Conference Freshman of the Week. Martin led the Big East with 4.20 kills per set and led outside hitters in the league with a .441 hitting percentage. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
Missouri Valley focusing on themselves in final three games
(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley football is focusing on its own weekly progression and improvements as the season starts to wind down. The Big Reds are 0-5 this season and 0-4 in Class A District 8, but Coach Rick Barker says there are some positives to draw from, especially from this past week’s game against Harrison County rival, Logan-Magnolia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/25): Creighton rolls, Iowa falls
(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled through Villanova while Iowa lost to Purdue in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Sidney alum Jorgenson named ARC XC Runner of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Sidney standout runner Noah Jorgenson has been honored as the American Rivers Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Jorgenson was 12th out of 400 runners at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minnesota this past weekend, running a 25:54.1 8k. View the complete release from...
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Geography with Goudge: High School Football Participation, 2022
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. There are nearly one million high school football players and over 15,000 programs spread throughout the United States. This makes for the average squad size to be close to 66 players. This ranges from a high of 114 in Texas to a low of 15 in DC. Missouri averages 54 players per squad while Iowa has nearly 50 per squad. When mapped by state the Midwest and South have the highest number of participants per population. This pattern is most likely impacted by population density and settlement patterns.
Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing
Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
kmaland.com
Tri-Center eyeing postseason push with big stretch looming
(Neola) -- Tri-Center football is in the thick of the playoff picture with an important three-game stretch to end the regular season. The Trojans currently sit at 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Class A District 8, thanks to a 44-0 victory over IKM-Manning. "I feel like we controlled the line...
Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day
While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene
With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls XC (9/26): Wray wins another race to lead Platte Valley to title in Rock Port
(KMAland) -- Mya Wray nabbed another win lead Platte Valley's efforts in Rock Port while Auburn and CAM also had respectable showings. CAM finished third in the team standings with 65 points. Lyndsey Chaney led the Cougars with an 11th-place finish while Allison South was 13th in 26:17.39. Orient-Macksburg's Bridget...
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways from Nebraska’s five-set shootout win over No. 7 Ohio State
“801 is a lot better than 800, though, I’ll tell you that,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. Just one night after Cook secured his 800th career win —the total split between his time at Wisconsin and now Nebraska — the Huskers hosted their second Big Ten opponent of the season. This time, No. 7 Ohio State. The top-10 showdown between two of the best in the nation’s deepest conference did not fail to live up to expectations.
Nebraska football should ‘stay away from’ Matt Campbell, analyst says
The Nebraska football head coaching search is still rolling right along with no real end in sight. There has been one candidate after another first suggested and then dismissed. But one name that has come up more than once is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. While he’s considered one of the front runners for the job, there is at least one national analyst who thinks he would be a very bad idea for the Huskers.
kmaland.com
Martha Grant-Nikseresht , 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Start: open 8:00 a.m. with family 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Memorials: Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
kmaland.com
Joyce Kelley, 88 of Red Oak, Iowa formerly of Hastings, Iowa
Visitation Location:Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Cemetery:Private Burial in the Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
kmaland.com
Matthew Garrett Pierce, 49, Hamburg, Iowa
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at later date,...
Comments / 0