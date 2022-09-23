ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

kmaland.com

Creighton's Martin lands Big East Freshman of the Week

(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Ava Martin has been named the Big East Conference Freshman of the Week. Martin led the Big East with 4.20 kills per set and led outside hitters in the league with a .441 hitting percentage. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Missouri Valley focusing on themselves in final three games

(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley football is focusing on its own weekly progression and improvements as the season starts to wind down. The Big Reds are 0-5 this season and 0-4 in Class A District 8, but Coach Rick Barker says there are some positives to draw from, especially from this past week’s game against Harrison County rival, Logan-Magnolia.
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
kmaland.com

Sidney alum Jorgenson named ARC XC Runner of the Week

(KMAland) -- Former Sidney standout runner Noah Jorgenson has been honored as the American Rivers Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Jorgenson was 12th out of 400 runners at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minnesota this past weekend, running a 25:54.1 8k. View the complete release from...
SIDNEY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Geography with Goudge: High School Football Participation, 2022

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. There are nearly one million high school football players and over 15,000 programs spread throughout the United States. This makes for the average squad size to be close to 66 players. This ranges from a high of 114 in Texas to a low of 15 in DC. Missouri averages 54 players per squad while Iowa has nearly 50 per squad. When mapped by state the Midwest and South have the highest number of participants per population. This pattern is most likely impacted by population density and settlement patterns.
MARYVILLE, MO
The Spun

Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing

Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Tri-Center eyeing postseason push with big stretch looming

(Neola) -- Tri-Center football is in the thick of the playoff picture with an important three-game stretch to end the regular season. The Trojans currently sit at 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Class A District 8, thanks to a 44-0 victory over IKM-Manning. "I feel like we controlled the line...
NEOLA, IA
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day

While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene

With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Three takeaways from Nebraska’s five-set shootout win over No. 7 Ohio State

“801 is a lot better than 800, though, I’ll tell you that,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. Just one night after Cook secured his 800th career win —the total split between his time at Wisconsin and now Nebraska — the Huskers hosted their second Big Ten opponent of the season. This time, No. 7 Ohio State. The top-10 showdown between two of the best in the nation’s deepest conference did not fail to live up to expectations.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football should ‘stay away from’ Matt Campbell, analyst says

The Nebraska football head coaching search is still rolling right along with no real end in sight. There has been one candidate after another first suggested and then dismissed. But one name that has come up more than once is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. While he’s considered one of the front runners for the job, there is at least one national analyst who thinks he would be a very bad idea for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Martha Grant-Nikseresht , 68 of Glenwood, Iowa

Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Start: open 8:00 a.m. with family 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Memorials: Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
GLENWOOD, IA
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Matthew Garrett Pierce, 49, Hamburg, Iowa

Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at later date,...
HAMBURG, IA

