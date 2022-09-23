ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Natchez Democrat

School crossing guard struck by vehicle

NATCHEZ — A crossing guard was hit by a car outside Gilmer McLaurin Elementary during school dismissal on Tuesday afternoon. The accident involved the guard, a school bus and a private vehicle, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “The crossing guard had traffic stopped and busses were coming out....
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: School crossing guard airlifted after struck by car

NATCHEZ — A school crossing guard who was struck by a driver Gilmer McLaurin Elementary during school dismissal on Tuesday afternoon has been airlifted from Merit Health Natchez to another hospital for further medical care, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. The crossing guard, identified as 74-year-old Samuel Fields,...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’

NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
NATCHEZ, MS
WAPT

1 killed in Copiah County crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — A man was killed Sunday in a crash in Copiah County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded about 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28. A 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin, of Pattison, was traveling east on Highway 28 when it collided with a 2000 Ford F-350 pickup that was traveling west on the highway.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 184 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 on Highway 184 in Franklin County. Troopers said a 2015 Kia Sorrento, driven by Teresa Williams, 51, of Meadville, was traveling east on the highway when the […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

At least 6 killed in 4 crashes in the state

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst, was driving on Highway 28 just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when the car ran off the road, overturned, and she was ejected. Shannon died from her...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

One killed in car accident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly car crash in Adams County. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 61. First responders say 54-year-old Christopher Towell of Jonesville, Louisiana, was traveling north in a 2012 Ford Expedition when it collided with a 2007 Dogde Journey. The driver, 56-year-old Virginia Malone of Centreville, Mississippi, was attempting to turn onto Kingston Road. Malone received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is under investigation.
WLBT

Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in Adams County. MHP says Christopher Towell, 54, was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 2012 Ford Expedition. Towell’s vehicle then collided with 56-year-old Virginia Malone’s 2007 Dodge Journey as she entered the northbound lanes attempting to turn on Kingston Road.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member

A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
JACKSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

BIKERS ON THE BLUFF: Shelter fundraiser rolls on this weekend

NATCHEZ — Motorcycle lovers, start your engines. It’s time for another “Bikers Weekend on the Bluff” in Natchez, with all proceeds from the festivities benefiting Seeds of Change Resource Foundation’s new group home at 6 Claiborne St. called “My Father’s House.”. The foundation...
NATCHEZ, MS

