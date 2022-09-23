Read full article on original website
Sheriff appeals to public for information after man was killed ‘ambush-style’ while exiting house
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten is appealing to the public for information about who may have shot Myron Coleman to death in the doorway of his home at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Patten said his office received a call informing them that someone had been shot at 576 Lower Woodville...
Mental evaluation holds up trial of Mississippi man accused of abducting, attacking female jogger
The kidnapping and attempted murder case of the man accused of abducting and attacking a female jogger in June has been held up because of an evaluation of the man’s mental status. The case of Brandon Christopher “Chris” Bamburg is set to go to trial on Sept. 28....
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi police chief: Gangs have more weapons than police. Children 10 and up walking around with ‘awesome firepower.’
“They’ve got more weapons than we do,” Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins told the Board of Aldermen Tuesday about recent gang activity in the city. “They’re walking around with awesome firepower, age 10 and up.”. Though officers have been working around the clock to an investigation...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: School crossing guard airlifted after struck by car
NATCHEZ — A school crossing guard who was struck by a driver Gilmer McLaurin Elementary during school dismissal on Tuesday afternoon has been airlifted from Merit Health Natchez to another hospital for further medical care, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. The crossing guard, identified as 74-year-old Samuel Fields,...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’
NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
WAPT
1 killed in Copiah County crash
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. — A man was killed Sunday in a crash in Copiah County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded about 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28. A 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin, of Pattison, was traveling east on Highway 28 when it collided with a 2000 Ford F-350 pickup that was traveling west on the highway.
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
Natchez Democrat
New sign appears at former Natchez madam’s dilapidated house: ‘I’ll see you in court’
A new sign appeared Tuesday in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. The new sign reads “Natchez, where the old South still lives; I will see you in court! Andy Sartin.” Sartin chairs Natchez’s Preservation Commission.
WAPT
At least 6 killed in 4 crashes in the state
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst, was driving on Highway 28 just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when the car ran off the road, overturned, and she was ejected. Shannon died from her...
WAPT
WLBT
Natchez Democrat
15-year-old dies in Port Gibson shooting; four suspects charged with murder
NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old died early Monday morning, the result of a drive-by shooting in Claiborne County. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said in a Facebook post that at approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday, his office was notified by the staff at Claiborne County Hospital that they were treating the victim of a gunshot.
Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member
A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
Mississippi man found dead when officer responded to report of domestic fight
A Mississippi man was found deceased when officers responded to a domestic fight in Lincoln County Tuesday. At approximately 1:55 p.m., 911 received a call of a possible domestic fight at a residence on Johnson Grove Road in Lincoln County. While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that...
Natchez Democrat
BIKERS ON THE BLUFF: Shelter fundraiser rolls on this weekend
NATCHEZ — Motorcycle lovers, start your engines. It’s time for another “Bikers Weekend on the Bluff” in Natchez, with all proceeds from the festivities benefiting Seeds of Change Resource Foundation’s new group home at 6 Claiborne St. called “My Father’s House.”. The foundation...
Natchez Democrat
‘Disappointing’: Preservation commission chairman reacts to sign threatening legal action at site of formal brothel
NATCHEZ — “It’s a little disappointing.”. That was Andy Sartin’s reaction to be named on a sign threatening “I’ll see you in court” posted by the owner of a property that formerly housed a famous Natchez brothel. Sartin, who chairs the Natchez Preservation...
