CISCO – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting a 53-year-old man has drowned Friday morning in Lake Cisco. According to multiple reports,. on Sep. 23, the Cisco Police Department and the Eastland County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a possible drowning at Lake Cisco. They were told that a man had gone out for a midnight swim during a party and never came back to shore. The man allegedly went in the water at around 12:30 a.m. while he was attending a party with friends and family. After an extended period of time they realized that the man never returned. The Cisco Fire…

CISCO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO