Cisco, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

53-year-old Man Dies During Midnight Swim at Lake Cisco

CISCO – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting a 53-year-old man has drowned Friday morning in Lake Cisco. According to multiple reports,. on Sep. 23, the Cisco Police Department and the Eastland County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a possible drowning at Lake Cisco. They were told that a man had gone out for a midnight swim during a party and never came back to shore. The man allegedly went in the water at around 12:30 a.m. while he was attending a party with friends and family. After an extended period of time they realized that the man never returned. The Cisco Fire…
CISCO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
TUSCOLA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Driver ejected, killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning. Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
96.5 The Rock

Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested

Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man

A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reeves was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected according...
BROWNWOOD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday September 26th

Good news and bad news in our work week forecast weather pattern as cooler air has arrived in the Big Country, that’s the good news. The bad news is it will continue to remain on the dry side for several days. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 62 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD responds to deadliest year on Abilene roads, increases patrol

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the deadliest year of car wrecks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) announced Friday that it will increase traffic law enforcement. Abilene surpassed the total of traffic deaths from 2021 within nine months. APD has responded to 18 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths since January. Beginning Monday, […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Brownwood man dies in single-vehicle crash near Early

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brownwood man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, northwest of Early in Brown County. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Ray Reeves, 33, of Brownwood, was driving south on County Road 257 in Brown County when he traveled into a right-hand curve in the roadway.
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Brownwood Man Not Wearing a Seatbelt Ejected & Killed in Early Morning Crash

BROWNWOOD – One person is dead and one is critically injured following a crash on County Road 257 outside Early on Wednesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sep. 21 at 12:02 a.m., troopers were dispatched to County Road 257, 7.7 miles NW of Early, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived, they discovered a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe that had crashed into two trees just off the road. An emergency medical helicopter was called to the scene and the single passenger of the Tahoe, Rachel Lynn Miers, 37, of Stephenville, was flown to Harris Methodist…
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman killed in head-on collision near I-20 in Odessa

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision in Odessa Wednesday morning. Michelle Guns, 29, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the service road to I-20 around 7:06 a.m., according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department. The press release states Guns […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Stout Abilene Woman Arrested for Luring a Man into a Bathroom & Robbing Him

ABILENE – An Abilene woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred after she lured a man into a bathroom for sex. According to court documents, in May, the victim told police that Anna McFarlin set up a time and place to have sex at Sea Bee Park in north Abilene. The victim attempted to go into the woman’s bathroom, but McFarlin forced him to enter the men’s room.
ABILENE, TX

