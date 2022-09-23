ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, NJ

Montville, NJ
Montville, NJ
Essex county girls field hockey for Sept. 26: Pequannock nips Verona in OT

Sophomore Grace Visscher scored the winner in overtime off an assist from sophomore Maddy DeFillipo as Pequannock nipped Verona 3-2 in Verona. DeFilllipo and senior Nicole Deintinnis each scored for Pequannock (3-5) as well while senior Juliana Ramos-Filewicz chipped in with an assist. Freshmen Ellie Ghingo and Taylor McClain scored...
VERONA, NJ
Morris County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Pequannock over Hasbrouck Heights

Shayla Osmanski scored twice to pace the offense for Pequannock during a 4-1 victory over Hasbrouck Heights in Hasbrouck Heights. Pequannock (8-0-1) led 1-0 at the break but scored three goals in the second half. Gianna DeSimoni and Isabella D'Alessio also found the back of the net. Emma Pieklo was strong in net as Hasbrouck Heights (5-2) struggled to get it going offensively.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
