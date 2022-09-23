Read full article on original website
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Union County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Linden defeats Oratory in overtime
Jonathan Cardona scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Linden in its 2-1 win over Oratory in Linden. Joey Brenckman tied the game for Linden in the second half after Sean Van Haven had given Oratory a 1-0 lead. Alex Nycz made 11 saves in the victory and Kal Mitchell stopped 10 shots for Oratory.
Monmouth County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Wall gets victory
Hailey Funkhouser and Erynn Richey recorded a goal as Wall defeated Trinity Hall 2-0 in Wall. Wall (6-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second. Kaitlyn Pettit also had an assist. Emily Venezia made seven saves for Trinity Hall (2-4-2). The N.J. High...
Girls soccer: Clinton scores twice as West Milford blanks Pompton Lakes (PHOTOS)
Cassidy Clinton netted a pair of goals to lead West Milford to a 5-0 win over Pompton Lakes, in Chester.
Somerset County girls soccer roundup: Immaculate tops Ridge
Isabelle Bariso and Kezia Wong netted one goal each for Immaculata in its 2-1 victory over Ridge in Basking Ridge. Devin Reeves and Isabella Moro recorded assists on the two goals. Katie Keefe scored Ridge’s lone goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Essex county girls field hockey for Sept. 26: Pequannock nips Verona in OT
Sophomore Grace Visscher scored the winner in overtime off an assist from sophomore Maddy DeFillipo as Pequannock nipped Verona 3-2 in Verona. DeFilllipo and senior Nicole Deintinnis each scored for Pequannock (3-5) as well while senior Juliana Ramos-Filewicz chipped in with an assist. Freshmen Ellie Ghingo and Taylor McClain scored...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Sept. 26
Morris County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Pequannock over Hasbrouck Heights
Shayla Osmanski scored twice to pace the offense for Pequannock during a 4-1 victory over Hasbrouck Heights in Hasbrouck Heights. Pequannock (8-0-1) led 1-0 at the break but scored three goals in the second half. Gianna DeSimoni and Isabella D’Alessio also found the back of the net. Emma Pieklo was strong in net as Hasbrouck Heights (5-2) struggled to get it going offensively.
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Manville a one-goal winner
Emin Vallecillo Zelaya and Josh Rojas recorded one goal each for Manville in its 2-1 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Manville. Lenin Rios and Nico Ozuna had one assist each for Manville, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Jeremy Campos made five saves in the victory. The N.J....
Passaic County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Manchester Regional prevails
Robinson Santos made six saves as Manchester Regional pulled away from Secaucus during a 5-1 victory in Haledon. Matias Moran Lara and Ricardo Avila finished with one goal and one assist each to lead Manchester Regional (3-3) offensively. Jacob Yearty scored the lone goal of the contest for Secaucus (2-5)....
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Essex county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Belleville, Pope John, E. Orange victorious
Senior Ivan Garcia and sophomore Jorge Carrion each had a goal as Belleville blanked Bloomfield 2-0 in Bloomfield. Senior John Paul Crespo chipped in with an assist while senior keeper Logan Kutlu finished with six saves for Belleville (6-1), which won its fifth straight match and earned its fifth shutout of the season.
Metz’s goal holds up for Roxbury in win over No. 5 Delbarton
A 1-0 loss to Kearny on Sept. 17 was the spark that lit a fire under Roxbury, which outscored opponents 13-3 in its next three games after that first defeat of the season. But the Gaels knew that going up against Delbarton on Monday afternoon was going to be a far more defensive story.
Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Donovan Catholic earns victory
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Bergen County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Wood-Ridge, North Arlington roll to victory
Fiona Helly scored four goals to lead Wood-Ridge to a 5-0 victory over Harrison in Wood-Ridge. Mairead Helly scored the fifth goal for Wood-Ridge (4-3). Lia Russo logged two assists while Isabella Drotos also dished out an assist. Harrison fell to 1-4 following the loss. North Arlington 8, Midland Park...
Middlesex county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Middlesex wins, South River still unbeaten
Senior Kelvin Gonzalez scored 1:30 into the second overtime off a pass from senior Erick Ramos to lift Piscataway Magnet to a 1-0 win over Edison Magnet in Piscataway. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios finished with two saves for Piscataway Magnet (6-2), which has won three of its last four matches and earned its fourth shutout of the season.
Football: No. 1 Bergen Catholic keeping spirits high as 17-game win streak ends (PHOTOS)
Bergen Catholic senior defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell clapped and screamed for his teammates to keep their heads up after a 31-7 home loss to NJ.com’s No. 3 team in Don Bosco Prep. It’s the largest defeat the No. 1 Crusaders have suffered since a 34-7 road loss to St. Peter’s Prep in 2018.
Hudson County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Memorial, Bayonne among winners
Jesus Garcia scored the game-winning goal in the 36th minute of the second half for Memorial in its 1-0 win over Ferris in Jersey City. Pedro Romano made five saves in the shutout. Bayonne 3, Snyder 0. Jaiden Garcia scored the first two goals of the game assisted by Jose...
Football: Tropeano throws for 400+ yards to lead Elizabeth past St. Joe’s (Met.)
Vito Tropeano Jr. went 18-of-24 through the air for 409 yards and three touchdowns to lead Elizabeth to a 23-21 victory over St. Joseph (Metuchen), in Metuchen. The game was 7-7 at the half and was back and forth till the final whistle as the lead changed three times in the second half.
