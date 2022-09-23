Read full article on original website
Huntsville city council OKs discretionary spending fund for themselves
The Huntsville city council on Thursday carved out discretionary spending funds for themselves to be used on projects in their districts or for the city as a whole. The amendment, approved in a 4-1 vote as the council was passing budgets for the 2023 fiscal year, came over the objections of Mayor Tommy Battle. Councilwoman Jennie Robinson cast the dissenting vote.
Lawrence workers to get 3% pay hike as county plans to dip into reserves
MOULTON — The Lawrence County Commission plans 3% cost-of-living raises for employees and no increase in their insurance premiums, but it will have to pull more than $400,000 from reserves to balance the fiscal 2023 general fund budget. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
New transit transfer station approved for construction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council voted Thursday to allow Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into an agreement with Consolidated Construction Company to build the 3,800-square-foot facility at 521 Pratt Ave. The site of the new station is adjacent to the current facility on Church Street. Transit Manager...
Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WAFF
Local homeowners scammed by “contracting company”
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A couple of homeowners have had a bad experience with a “local” contracting company. Linwood Bowers and Cindy Boyle say they both hired a contractor from Carefree Creative Coatings claiming to offer low prices for home renovations. Both say they paid for the work...
WAFF
Von Braun Center to host regional career expo for students
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday and Thursday, the Von Braun Center will host a career expo for nearly 9,000 students in the region. North AlabamaWorks will be holding the regional Worlds of Work career expo for middle and high school students. The emphasis is for eighth graders as they begin to look at career options.
State yanks medical license from doctor who gave opioids to woman who died of overdose
A north Alabama cancer doctor had his medical license permanently revoked by a state licensing commission after the agency said he provided drugs to a 21-year-old woman he had a sexual relationship with who died of an overdose. Dr. Sammy Becdach, an oncologist at the Clearview Cancer Institute in Decatur,...
WAFF
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:00 p.m. on Monday night first responders were at the HSV1 Amazon Fulfillment Warehouse on Greenbrier Road in reference to a structure fire. According to an employee of Amazon, the fire is in what they called the “OP” part of the building, which is located in the middle of the warehouse on the first floor.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Schools incentivizing new bus driver hires
There are about 4,000 Morgan County students who rely on the bus to get to and from school. Lately, those bus rides haven't been as dependable as years past. School leaders say a lack of drivers is causing routes to be extended, re-routed or even canceled. "If we have to...
Governor Ivey to cut the ribbon for new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Friday, Sept. 22, for the school's grand opening.
Alabama county ends practice of keeping pregnant women in jail awaiting rehab beds
Following reporting this month by AL.com, Etowah County in northeast Alabama ended a policy that often held women accused of drug use during pregnancy in jail for weeks or months before trial while pregnant or just after giving birth. Attorneys for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women became aware of...
Huntsville bucks national gas price trend
Gas prices continued to fall across Huntsville Monday, bucking the national trend.
Pet of the Week: Let’s go bananas for sweet Hannah!
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Hannah. Hannah is a beautiful 2-year-old shepherd mix who is a quick learner and loves to be engaged in her environment and the people in it. She enjoys playing with other members of the canine pack in the yard and has good manners on her leash. The smile on Hannah’s face will melt your heart. She has a healthy appetite and is ready to join you as your faithful companion, on hikes or curled up at your feet. Hannah’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Last week’s highlighted Pet of the Week, precious Gracie girl, has been adopted into a loving family. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open
Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 federally indicted for fentanyl deaths
A Huntsville man and two others from Florence are among five recently indicted by a federal grand jury on fentanyl charges that resulted in death.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is aware of a scam that is claiming to be the sheriff’s office. In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, it warned people of a scam that claims to be the sheriff’s office trying to extort money for old fines that do not exist. According to the sheriff’s office, it would never call anyone to collect money over the phone or get personal information.
Meet Eli, News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week
Meet Eli! He is a precious two-year-old who has been at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society for over 200 days.
Flying Magazine
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’
Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
‘I’m glad this community has a desire for such a thing as this’
EVA, Ala. – Residents and visitors filled Eva Baptist Church Thursday night for the annual Eva Frontier Days community singing event. The singing has been a part of Eva Frontier Days since it was started in 1989 by the Eva Art Guild. There is now a Frontier Days Board that organizes the event alongside the Guild. Board member Cynthia Weaver said that Frontier Days was inspired by a trip taken by one of the Art Guild members in 1989 to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cheyenne had been celebrating its own Frontier Days. “So, when she came back, she had pictures, and this was in...
Huntsville councilwoman criticizes party politics creeping into school board race
Jennie Robinson has a voice of authority when it comes to municipal elections in Huntsville. She was unopposed last month in winning a third term to the city council and previously served three terms on the Huntsville City school board. Robinson on Thursday night exercised that voice of authority, criticizing...
