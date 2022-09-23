CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Hannah. Hannah is a beautiful 2-year-old shepherd mix who is a quick learner and loves to be engaged in her environment and the people in it. She enjoys playing with other members of the canine pack in the yard and has good manners on her leash. The smile on Hannah’s face will melt your heart. She has a healthy appetite and is ready to join you as your faithful companion, on hikes or curled up at your feet. Hannah’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Last week’s highlighted Pet of the Week, precious Gracie girl, has been adopted into a loving family. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

