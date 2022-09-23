Too much music, it turns out, really can addle your mind. Witness Tim Burgess, host of numerous nightly Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties for over two years now, and showing clear and critical symptoms of what The Lancet is yet to officially dub Sonic Head Scramble. The Charlatans frontman’s recent solo records such as 2020’s ‘I Love The New Sky’ have skewed towards the melodic yet experimental, but this sixth solo outing – recorded with Spiritualized and Julian Cope keyboardist Thighpaulsandra and Grumbling Fur’s Daniel O’Sullivan and very much ironically titled – sounds like all of the sounds that have been stacking up in his brain over 1200 Listening Parties have reached critical mass and come billowing out in one double-album eruption of ideas. The effect is something akin to Spotify becoming self-aware and blaring out a high-density beam of cult indie pop from its mouth for 90-odd minutes.

