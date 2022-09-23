ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Final Destination 6’ directors landed job after faking their own death

The directors of Final Destination 6 landed the job by faking their own deaths on a Zoom call. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein have officially been hired to relaunch the Grand Guignol franchise, with Craig Perry producing alongside Sheila Hanahan Taylor. The pair got the job after what The...
Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51

Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return in ‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 starring Millie Bobby Brown – check it out above. The actor reprises her role as the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes in the sequel, alongside other returning cast members Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes.
‘Mork And Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ creator dies

Mork and Mindy and Perfect Strangers creator Dale McRaven has died at the age of 83. The writer and television showrunner died in his home in Porter Ranch, California, his son David told Variety. McRaven died from complications related to lung cancer. McRaven co-created Mork and Minda with Joe Glauberg...
Watch the trailer for ‘Lupin’ season three

Netflix has released the first trailer for Lupin season three – check it out above. Omar Sy reprises the role of Assane Diop in the French thriller, who was last seen on the run from police after getting his own revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Herve Pierre) for framing his father.
‘The Witcher’ season three to be released in summer 2023

Netflix has announced The Witcher season three will be released in summer 2023. The release date was revealed during the streaming service’s TUDUM event on Saturday (September 24), in a segment presented by Geralt of Rivia actor Henry Cavill. The Witcher spin-off series, Blood Origin, also received a release...
Jenna Ortega gives Thing an ultimatum in ‘Wednesday’ clip

Netflix has released a clip from the upcoming series Wednesday featuring classic The Addams Family character, Thing. Check it out above. In the clip, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) offers the dismembered hand an ultimatum after she catches it spying on her at the request of her parents. “My parents...
‘Dead to Me’ season 3: everything we know so far

Following the second season of caustic Netflix comedy Dead to Me, we’re hungry for more. Helmed by 2 Broke Girls creator Liz Feldman, the twist-filled, soap opera-style drama thrives on its cliffhangers – which is why fans are desperate to know when another season is arriving. With a...
Watch the bloopers from ‘Stranger Things’ season four

Netflix has released a blooper reel from the filming of Stranger Things season four – check it out above. The footage debuted as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event, a global livestream featuring a number of trailers and announcements from the company’s upcoming slate. Along with the expected...
José Mourinho’s Stormzy cameo ups the game for wow-factor music videos

As a child, I spent many an idle hour wondering why Paul Simon’s roadie looked so pissed off. There he was, the little guy in the ‘You Can Call Me Al’ video, lugging drums and guitars in and out of a pink room while Simon himself sat cheerfully singing the song. Occasionally the roadie would sit twiddling his thumbs looking annoyed at singing the backing vocals, until he was allowed to cut loose on the odd tin whistle or bass solo.
Tim Burgess – ‘Typical Music’ review: ambitious, if messy, adventures in sound

Too much music, it turns out, really can addle your mind. Witness Tim Burgess, host of numerous nightly Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties for over two years now, and showing clear and critical symptoms of what The Lancet is yet to officially dub Sonic Head Scramble. The Charlatans frontman’s recent solo records such as 2020’s ‘I Love The New Sky’ have skewed towards the melodic yet experimental, but this sixth solo outing – recorded with Spiritualized and Julian Cope keyboardist Thighpaulsandra and Grumbling Fur’s Daniel O’Sullivan and very much ironically titled – sounds like all of the sounds that have been stacking up in his brain over 1200 Listening Parties have reached critical mass and come billowing out in one double-album eruption of ideas. The effect is something akin to Spotify becoming self-aware and blaring out a high-density beam of cult indie pop from its mouth for 90-odd minutes.
Lena Dunham says taking a break after ‘Girls’ was “necessary to survive”

Lena Dunham has explained why she took a break following the final season of Girls, describing it as “necessary to survive”. After the sixth season premiered in 2017, the actor and writer faced criticism for defending Girls executive producer Murray Miller over rape allegations by actor Aurora Perrineau. Dunham later retracted her statement and apologised.
