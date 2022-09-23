ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

NFL Replaces Pro Bowl With New Event

The NFL has eliminated the traditional Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a new event. On Monday, the league announced it will launch "The Pro Bowl Games" in Las Vegas in 2023. The week-long event will be a celebration of player skills featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The Pro Bowl players will end the week with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
49ers vs Broncos live stream: How to watch SNF online, time, TV channel tonight for NFL Week 3 matchup

With 2 weeks of action already in the books, all the attention now shifts to Week 3. This Sunday night, September 25, it’s Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers taking on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in a battle at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.
