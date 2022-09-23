Read full article on original website
NFL Replaces Pro Bowl with Manning-Led Flag Football Game
The Pro Bowl is gone, and the NFL is tapping Peyton Manning for an event that elevates youth sports. The week-long event will be rebranded as “The Pro Bowl Games” and feature top AFC and NFC stars facing off in skills competitions, culminating in a flag football game.
2023 NFL Pro Bowl game in Vegas to be replaced by skills competition
It’s finally happened. The NFL finally got wise and ditched the Pro Bowl game in favor of a skills competition. That change starts in 2023 in Las Vegas. For years the Pro Bowl had become a snooze fest, with most players just going through the motions and trying not to get hurt in a meaningless game.
Popculture
NFL Replaces Pro Bowl With New Event
The NFL has eliminated the traditional Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a new event. On Monday, the league announced it will launch "The Pro Bowl Games" in Las Vegas in 2023. The week-long event will be a celebration of player skills featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The Pro Bowl players will end the week with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
NBC Sports
49ers vs Broncos live stream: How to watch SNF online, time, TV channel tonight for NFL Week 3 matchup
With 2 weeks of action already in the books, all the attention now shifts to Week 3. This Sunday night, September 25, it’s Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers taking on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in a battle at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.
