The NFL has eliminated the traditional Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a new event. On Monday, the league announced it will launch "The Pro Bowl Games" in Las Vegas in 2023. The week-long event will be a celebration of player skills featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The Pro Bowl players will end the week with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO