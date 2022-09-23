ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 The Point

10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
The Denver Gazette

Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ

Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
travellemming.com

21 Best Cities in Colorado in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

I’m a Colorado local here to help you find the best cities in Colorado for. There are over 272 incorporated municipalities in Colorado, but in this guide I’ll narrow it down to the 21 best Colorado cities. We’ll start with the ones you already know, but then continue down the list to a few hidden gems. Whether you’re looking for where to live in Colorado or just want to explore the state, you’ll find something on this list for you!
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
99.9 The Point

Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado

Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
CBS Denver

Generations of Hispanic Sugar beet workers part of the fabric of Colorado

Carmel "Chuck" Solano's childhood was everything but ordinary. "This is a picture of me, my mother, and my dad…I was 7 years old then," Solano told CBS Colorado.Using his hands and a short-hoe, Solano along with his family worked the fields in northern Colorado, picking sugar beets in the mid-1900s."At the time when I started, we got paid $11 for every acre of beets that we thinned, and keep in mind, every plant on that acre was touched by human hands," he said. "I hated it, even at the age of 7, when I first started. I would think this...
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline

(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
everythinglubbock.com

Ski resort changes you can expect in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The more things change, the more they stay the same – and that’s the case with ski resorts, many of which are working on ways to give guests a more enjoyable experience. Several fresh features are showing up in Colorado’s ski country with new...
