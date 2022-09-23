ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Auburn, CA
Local
Michigan Sports
San Jose, CA
Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
San Jose, CA
Football
City
San Jose, CA
Kalamazoo, MI
Football
Kalamazoo, MI
College Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
San Jose, CA
College Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
The Detroit Free Press

Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing

Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. ...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#College Football#Western Michigan Broncos#American Football#Spartans#Cbs Sports Network#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#Fbs#Cfb
1077 WRKR

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
rejournals.com

JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan

Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WILX-TV

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
EATON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy