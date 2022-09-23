Read full article on original website
Gobles makes history with first girl to play varsity football
The Tigers are 3-1 this season, their best start in the last four years. Totiyana says she’ll be playing again next season and hopes to inspire other girls to play football if they’re interested.
Mona Shores has monster first quarter in 64-14 shocker of Grand Rapids Union
Mona Shores football and senior running back Dahmir Farnum had different plans for Grand Rapids Union in a Week-4 matchup that was billed to be a shootout. Farnum scored four touchdowns on his first five runs of the game and finished with 152 yards rushing as the Sailors ran away with a 64-14 win.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Gas prices spike in Michigan
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing a big jump in gas prices on Monday morning. Prices have been rising for six straight days after declining for nearly 100 days in a row.
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
Rheumatology ‘broken’: Internal U-M Health-West email on program closure
In an internal email obtained by News 8, the medical group's president described a "broken" specialty and described a department struggling to work with the organization.
Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing
Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. ...
Grand Rapids Week 5 scoreboard: Friday night results
Grand Rapids Week 5 scoreboard: Friday night results
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
JLL helps church purchase 132,127-square-foot former bank headquarters in Michigan
Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, Michigan, for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL senior vice president Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve...
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
Police: Kzoo business robbed at gunpoint
There was an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business on Sunday, police say.
Multiple cars catch fire at Grandville Meijer
Multiple cars caught fire at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
Former J. Gardella's building to be new French-style restaurant, parts of bar sold to movie set
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the oldest storefronts along Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is officially getting a new life. Plus part of it's history will be used in a national movie set. The 3-story building at 11 Ionia Avenue SW was built in 1890. In 1996,...
Police investigate armed robbery at Kalamazoo business
Police in Kalamazoo are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday afternoon at a business on South Westnedge Avenue.
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.
An 83-year-old woman was shot while passing out pamphlets at a home in Ionia County, Michigan State Police said.
