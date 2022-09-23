ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

whbc.com

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M. Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades. There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught. The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI. Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said...
MARIETTA, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Law Enforcement Investigate Serious Attack by Gang

CHILLICOTHE – Emergency crews along with Law enforcement were called to the scene of a beating at a local bar by gang members. According to reports, they were called to the scene of an attack at the Locker Room bar located on Eastern Ave in Chillicothe. When they arrived they found witnesses that told law enforcement that two people, a man, and a woman were attacked by a local biker gang. Several people wrote statements and the victims had several cuts and injuries all over their bodies.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

