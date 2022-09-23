Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
History: Pygmy Humans on DisplayDr. Mozelle MartinBronx, NY
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
Related
Apples with a story: Ohio orchard grows fruit from around the world
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – The beginning of fall brings out a lot of people to the traditional U-Pick apple orchard. There is one orchard in central Ohio that is anything but traditional. Here, you won’t find a store where you can buy decorations, there’s no hot cider, and there’s not even a maze for you […]
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
whbc.com
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
To land green energy plant, West Virginia lawmakers bypassed their own utility regulators
This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. When developers joined with Gov. Jim Justice last week to announce a new solar power and industrial plant in Jackson County,...
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
WTAP
Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M. Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades. There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught. The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI. Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said...
FBP donates $50,000 to Jackson County for an airport expansion project
JACKSON – On Sept. 20, representatives from Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) visited the James A. Rhodes Airport in Jackson to present a donation of $50,000 to support an expansion project. By the middle of next year, new aircraft hangars will be built at the facility, making room for a dozen more tenants.
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for help from public to locate Gallia man who left house arrest
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to locate an Ohio man who they said left house arrest. Timothy Wolfe was under house arrest through Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office. The...
WLWT 5
Pike Co. massacre investigator describes being puzzled by lack of ammunition at third of four crime scenes
WAVERLY, Ohio — From talk about gun silencers to testimony about finding minimal ammunition, jurors who will decide George Wagner's guilt or innocence have a lot to think about heading into the weekend. Former Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Bryan White said he had a lot to think...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Law Enforcement Investigate Serious Attack by Gang
CHILLICOTHE – Emergency crews along with Law enforcement were called to the scene of a beating at a local bar by gang members. According to reports, they were called to the scene of an attack at the Locker Room bar located on Eastern Ave in Chillicothe. When they arrived they found witnesses that told law enforcement that two people, a man, and a woman were attacked by a local biker gang. Several people wrote statements and the victims had several cuts and injuries all over their bodies.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters from three counties responded to an early morning fire
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to the area of Union Hill Road, Friday morning on reports of a structure fire. The call came in shortly after 8 a.m. According to reports, fire crews from Pike, Adams, and Scioto Counties responded to put out the flames. No injuries were...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Crash on 188 Traffic Shut Down Pickaway County
PICKAWAY-Fairfield county – A serious crash is at the intersection of 188 and 664 on the Pickaway County line. Around 8:25 pm a crash occurred at the intersection of 664 and 188 involving two vehicles. Currently, it is unknown on injuries at this time. We are working to gather...
Comments / 0