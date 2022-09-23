ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, CO

Video shows train hit Colorado police car with woman in custody inside

By KMGH Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
Video from police body cameras obtained by Denver7 on Friday shows the Sept. 16 incident of a train hitting a Colorado police patrol car with a woman in custody in the back seat.

The Fort Lupton Police Department released an edited eight-minute video of several officers’ and deputies’ body cameras who responded to the initial call and after the woman was hit by a train while handcuffed inside the police cruiser.

On the evening of Sept. 16, a Platteville officer located a suspect vehicle on US Highway 85 and County Road 38. Police said the pickup truck and driver were reportedly involved in a road rage incident involving a firearm in Fort Lupton earlier that night.

The video starts with two Platteville police officers following Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley, with their lights on, then turning off of U.S. Highway 85 onto Weld County Road 36.

Video shows train hit Platteville police cruiser while suspect was inside

Rios-Gonzalez, driving a pickup truck, pulls over on the other side of the train tracks just a few dozen feet down CR 36 from U.S. 85.

One officer, a man referred to as “Vasquez,” stops his cruiser directly on the train tracks, and the female officer who was driving behind him stops hers behind his cruiser.

The female officer goes to the passenger side of Vasquez’s cruiser with her gun drawn and pointed at the pickup truck. The other officer gets on a loudspeaker and tells Rios-Gonzalez he wants to see her hands.

They tell her to put her phone down and both hands out the window.

The female officer goes around to the left side and stands behind Vasquez.

Rios-Gonzalez is out of the truck with her hands up.

She complies with officers’ orders to keep walking back to them with her hands in the air, then gets on her knees as ordered and is handcuffed by the female officer.

Rios-Gonzalez asks, “What’s going on? Why am I being arrested?” and asks where she is going.

The officer tells her she is going to the car.

Rios-Gonzalez tells the officers there are no weapons in the car and keeps asking what’s going on. She is put into the police cruiser that is directly over the tracks.

The video then cuts to another officer or deputy who is armed with a rifle and clearing the pickup truck.

Officers with the Fort Lupton Police Department assisted with the arrest. The officer or deputy tells dispatch the vehicle is clear.

As officers are looking through the vehicle, they find a holster. One officer says multiple times that it took Rios-Gonzalez a very long time to pull over as they speculate whether Rios-Gonzalez tossed a weapon out of the truck.

Video obtained by Denver7 Friday morning shows the arrest of a woman on Sept. 16 and put into a Platteville Police Department cruiser that was hit by a train a short time later.

At 7:54 p.m., the officer starts to hear a train horn in the background, and the female officer turns around to see train lights and yells an expletive, then the Union Pacific train hits the cruiser, as seen in the video.

Video obtained by Denver7 Friday morning shows the arrest of a woman on Sept. 16 and put into a Platteville Police Department cruiser that was hit by a train a short time later.

The video shows multiple other angles of the train hitting the vehicle. One of the cuts then shows an officer telling dispatch the cruiser the woman was in was hit by a train and calls for paramedics.

The video cuts again to another officer’s body camera, which is running toward the cruiser, which sustained severe damage to its passenger side. The video shows the curtain airbags deployed in the vehicle. There is debris scattered across the area.

Video obtained by Denver7 Friday morning shows the arrest of a woman on Sept. 16 and put into a Platteville Police Department cruiser that was hit by a train a short time later.

The video cuts to another body camera that shows Weld County sheriff’s deputies continuing to search Rios-Gonzalez’s vehicle. They find a round in a door as they are looking for the woman’s identification, then one of the deputies says they found a gun in the truck’s center console.

The video ends there.

READ MORE : Expert struggles to understand why Platteville officer placed woman in patrol car parked on train tracks

Rios-Gonzalez was transported to a Greeley hospital with serious injuries, but authorities said Monday that she was expected to survive. No police officers were injured.

On Monday, the Platteville Police Department confirmed that the officer involved in the incident, whose name has not been released, was placed on paid administrative leave.

The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the alleged road rage incident.

Colorado State Patrol is reviewing the crash, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating how Rios-Gonzalez was injured while in police custody.

Blair Miller and Stephanie Butzer at KMGH first reported this story.

Related
Westword

Metro Denver Weekend Violence: Eight Shootings or Stabbings, Two Killed

It may be fall, but the metro area saw summer-weekend levels of violence from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25. Incidents included two stabbings and six shootings, including one involving Aurora police officers who opened fire within Denver city limits. That resulted in one of two of this weekend's fatalities.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up

It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’

Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena

A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached.   One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian

A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
BERKLEY, CO
CBS Denver

Double shooting in Aurora leaves one dead, another injured

One person died and another was injured in an overnight shooting in Aurora.The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of 2295 South Chambers Road, at the intersection of Chambers and East Iliff Avenue. Aurora Police say their officers arrived to find two men, each with multiple gunshot wounds; a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old.Investigators did not immediately identify either man but said after they were both taken to the hospital, the 44-year-old died of his injuries, police said. The other man remains in the hospital with serious injuries. At least three nearby cars and one building were damaged by gunfire as well.The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased man once he's been identified and next-of-kin has been notified.
AURORA, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Train derailment caught on camera in Colorado

A video obtained by KDVR shows the moment a Regional Transportation District (RTD) light rail train derailed in Colorado, injuring 24 people. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Three people were transported to the hospital from the scene. Fortunately, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

SUV crashes through building in Fort Collins

An SUV driver crashed into a business In Fort Collins Friday morning.The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. off Prospect and Lemay. Poudre Fire Authority shared a picture of the aftermath.One person went to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.The building is being inspected for any structural damage and will remain closed until it's clear.The cause of the crash is unknown.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

