Weld County, CO

Remembering Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz

By Stephanie Butzer
 5 days ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The funeral for Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash north of Greeley on Sunday , was held Saturday morning.

Deputy Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle on her way to work southbound on Weld County Road 37 when a driver in a minivan, who was westbound on AA Street, hit her, the Weld County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect then fled into a corn field. He was arrested Monday evening in Fort Collins.

While the service was not open to the public, including media, Foundations Church in Loveland published a livestream of the funeral on its website.

The public is welcome to line portions of the multi-agency law enforcement procession, which will start at 8:45 a.m. at the Weld County Jail and end at the church.

As detailed by the sheriff's office, this is the procession route:

  • West on O Street to N. 25th Avenue
  • South on N. 25th Avenue to F Street
  • West on F Street to N. 35th Avenue
  • South on N. 35th Avenue to W. 10th Street (U.S. 34 Business in Greeley)
  • West on W. 10th Street to U.S. 34
  • West on U.S. 34 (East Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland) to N. Denver Avenue
  • South on N. Denver Avenue to E. 13th Street
  • West on E. 13th Street to Des Moines Avenue
  • North on Des Moines Avenue to Foundations Church parking lot
The Weld County Sheriff's Office released this map for the procession for Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz.

Several deputies and staff will ride motorcycles in Hein-Nutz’s honor.

She joined the sheriff's office in November 2018. One month after graduating from the jail academy to become a detentions deputy, she wrote an excited post on Facebook, according to Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams. He said the post read, “After many years of dreaming of being in law enforcement, I can finally say I am officially following my dreams. This is only the first stepping-stone to a brighter future. Here is to a better life and doing what I was meant to do."

Following the funeral, her remains will be brought to her hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota for a private burial.

The sheriff’s office is accepting donations to help offset funeral costs for Hein-Nutz's family. The sheriff's office gave the following instructions:

  • You can make a tax-deductible donation to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Posse and note Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in the memo
  • Checks can be sent or dropped off at Weld County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 1950 O St., Greeley, CO 80631
  • Include your name, address and phone number to receive a tax letter

