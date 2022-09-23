Film festival coming to Skaneateles Library

SKANEATELES — Local film lovers will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world when the 25th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Skaneateles Library on Friday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Final Ten films screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period.

Which of these Final Ten short films is the best?

That’s up to a worldwide audience to decide. Cinema-goers will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Actor.

Manhattan Short is the ultimate audience award that salutes the creative talents of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it.

Votes will be tallied and the winner will be announced in early October.

The Final Ten Manhattan Short finalists hail from eight countries with films from Scotland, Czech & Slovakia, Spain, Australia, Finland and Lebanon, alongside two films each from France and USA.

These Final Ten Films represent the best short films from among 870 submissions from 70 countries received by Manhattan Short for 2022, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide.

If the 10 short films presented by Manhattan Short have one common theme, it’s how people deal with adversity in its various forms.

Short films like The Blanket, Freedom Swimmer and Freefall explore how individuals react when caught up in large-scale, traumatic events. Adversity on a more personal level is the focus of short films like Warsha, Fetish, The Big Green and Love, Dad. Sometimes, the response is laughable, as in Save the Bees and The Treatment, especially when even the universe seems to be against you, as in Don vs Lightning. How these stories are told is varied as the directors that tell them.

In short, there is plenty of drama and comedy interwoven with surprisingly effective newer ways of storytelling like animated documentaries. Manhattan Short also is a showcase for rising-star actors and recognizable favorites like Disney stalwart Peton List and Scotsman Peter Mullan, himself a prize-winning director, appearing in unexpected, talent-stretching roles.

For more information, contact Andrea Snyder at [email protected].