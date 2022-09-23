ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach offers sand and bags

By Kenan Scott
 3 days ago
The Fort Myers Beach Fire District is making sand and bags available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian .

They say you will need to bring your own shovel and they are located at 2525 Estero Boulevard.

“It’s available - please take advantage of it," says Fort Myers Beach Mayor, Ray Murphy.

The Mayor says that there should be enough sand to last until next week in anticipation of the storm.

“The town’s staff have been through a lot of storms - so they’re experienced, seasoned people at this," he adds.

Lee County is also extending hours Saturday for residents who are prepping their homes and yards in advance of tropical weather.

Lee County Solid Waste is extending hours at four sites by staying open until 4 p.m. Saturday:

  • Resource Recovery Facility, 10500 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers 33905
  • Lee/Hendry Regional Solid Waste Disposal Facility, 5500 Church Road, Felda 33930
  • LaBelle Transfer Station, 1280 Forestry Division Road LaBelle 33935
  • Clewiston Transfer Station, 1350 S. Olympia St., Clewiston 33440

For directions or information about the sites, visit https://www.leegov.com/solidwaste [leegov.com] .

For storm preparation information and storm updates, visit www.leegov.com/hurricane [leegov.com] .

WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach preparing for Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian has the potential to become a hurricane and make landfall in Southwest Florida next week, and Fort Myers Beach is preparing. The town of Fort Myers Beach encourages all residents to take time this weekend and make sure their properties and families are prepared. Town staff has...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County on high alert before Hurricane Ian

Collier County was the first county in Southwest Florida to issue a State of Emergency. People who live there aren’t taking any risks and have been preparing. From locals to tourists, people are on high alert, and every one of them is monitoring Hurricane Ian, preparing for whatever comes.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

Storm surges and beach erosion are very real threats for a significant portion of Southwest Florida, particularly in Sanibel. A formal state of emergency has been declared in Sanibel, but that is a decision that could be made by Monday evening. Mayor Holly Smith told WINK News the main purpose...
SANIBEL, FL
