Fort Myers Beach offers sand and bags

The Fort Myers Beach Fire District is making sand and bags available behind Fort Myers Beach Town Hall in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian .

They say you will need to bring your own shovel and they are located at 2525 Estero Boulevard.

“It’s available - please take advantage of it," says Fort Myers Beach Mayor, Ray Murphy.

The Mayor says that there should be enough sand to last until next week in anticipation of the storm.

“The town’s staff have been through a lot of storms - so they’re experienced, seasoned people at this," he adds.

Lee County is also extending hours Saturday for residents who are prepping their homes and yards in advance of tropical weather.

Lee County Solid Waste is extending hours at four sites by staying open until 4 p.m. Saturday:

Resource Recovery Facility, 10500 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers 33905

Lee/Hendry Regional Solid Waste Disposal Facility, 5500 Church Road, Felda 33930

LaBelle Transfer Station, 1280 Forestry Division Road LaBelle 33935

Clewiston Transfer Station, 1350 S. Olympia St., Clewiston 33440

For directions or information about the sites, visit https://www.leegov.com/solidwaste [leegov.com] .

For storm preparation information and storm updates, visit www.leegov.com/hurricane [leegov.com] .

