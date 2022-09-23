ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Food: Roasted Harissa Chicken with Couscous

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyUkA_0i7hc0Nd00

C hicken is a versatile protein that can take center stage on any table. There are scores of ways to prepare chicken, and this recipe for “Pollo Harissa” is seasoned with a fiery, spicy mix that is truly aromatic. Enjoy it, courtesy of “España: Exploring the Flavors of Spain” (Gibbs Smith) by James Campbell Caruso.

Roasted Harissa Chicken with Couscous

Serves: 4 Cooking time: 60 minutes Level: 5 Print Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 whole roasting chicken, rinsed
  • 1 lemon, cut into 4 pieces
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • Harissa
  • Salt
  • 2 cups couscous
  • 3 cups chicken stock
  • Harissa ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon coriander seed
  • 1 tablespoon caraway seed
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seed
  • 4 large cloves garlic, unpeeled
  • 4 large red bell peppers
  • 1⁄2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons crushed New Mexico red chiles
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat the oven to 375 F. Fill chicken cavity with lemon pieces and garlic. Rub the chicken generously with harissa. Sprinkle with salt.

Put the couscous and chicken stock in an oven-safe baking dish. Place the dressed chicken on top. Bake covered for 45 minutes. Remove the cover and bake for another 15 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. Serve with a tossed mix of cucumber, cilantro, lemon juice, and oil.

Stir coriander, caraway and cumin in a small skillet over medium-high heat until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a food processor. Cook garlic in the same skillet, covered, over medium-low heat until tender, about 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Let garlic cool, then peel it and add to processor. Char bell peppers over a gas flame or in a broiler until blackened on all sides. Enclose in a paper bag; let stand 10 minutes. Peel, seed, and coarsely chop peppers. Add peppers, oil, sugar, and crushed red pepper to processor. Puree. Season with salt and pepper.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Peppers#Harissa#Couscous#Food Processor#Roasting#Food Drink#Roasted Harissa Chicken
Gin Lee

Pork stew

If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Food & Wine

Fried Cheese Curds with Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

White Cheddar cheese curds are battered and deep-fried until they're golden brown for an irresistible appetizer or snack perfect for game days. The batter includes white rice flour, which is the secret to extra-crispy frying. It's spiked with lager and gets a subtle zip from yellow mustard. Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce is a tasty complement to the crispy curds; the fresh chives, parsley, and dill in the sauce make it nice and herby.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Banana Bread Baked Oats

TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
RECIPES
Fox News

Creamy cucumber tzatziki salad: Try the recipe

This Greek-inspired cucumber salad gets a rich creaminess from Greek yogurt and a burst of nuanced flavor from ingredients like lemon zest and dill. "This Cucumber Tzatziki Salad is a bit of a mash-up of Greek tzatziki sauce and the traditional creamy cucumber salad I grew up eating at summer family picnics," says Cara Lanz of Midwesternhomelife.com.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)

This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Grilled Carrots & Leeks with Labneh

As summer winds down into autumn, something wonderful happens: The sweltering August heat begins to subside enough to consider, once again, eating outdoors. At the same time, high summer produce begins to give way to fall favorites, including root vegetables like carrots, beets, and turnips. While leeks are considered a...
RECIPES
SFGate

For chewy Japanese noodles, borrow an Italian technique

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Japanese udon noodles are all about the chew, but it’s hard to replicate the texture with what’s available in American markets. Fresh udon is hard to come by. So for this recipe from our book “Milk Street...
RECIPES
Spotlight News

Rabid skunk attacks

DELMAR — A Delmar man was attacked and bitten by what was presumably a rabid skunk as he sat down to read in his backyard last Sunday morning. John Tobison […]
DELMAR, NY
The Guardian

Claudia Roden’s recipe for pan-cooked fish with chermoula

The hot, spicy chermoula is the all-purpose Moroccan marinade and sauce used with every kind of fish – fried, grilled, baked and stewed. coriander 1 large bunch (50g), leaves only, chopped. garlic 4 cloves, crushed. ground cumin ½-1 tsp. paprika 1 tsp. chilli powder ¼-½ tsp (optional)...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Claudia Roden’s recipe for vegetable couscous

This looks complex, with lots of ingredients, but is really easy. I make it when I have invited a lot of people and I know some of them are vegetarian. Instead of cooking the vegetables in the broth, I roast them so they keep their individual flavours, and I enrich the broth with herbs and spices. I prepare it all in advance – the grain in a huge terracotta dish that can go from the oven to the table – and reheat just before serving.
RECIPES
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy