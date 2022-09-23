WWJ says overnight anchor dead in Chesterfield Twp. domestic violence situation

A man has died and others, including a suspect and children, were hospitalized after a domestic violence incident in Chesterfield Township Friday afternoon.

It happened around noon on Bayview Drive near Jefferson Avenue.

During a press conference Friday, Chesterfield Director of Public Safety Brian Bassett said officers were notified that a 35-year-old woman was stabbed and escaped the incident with her 5-year-old daughter. A person driving by was able to help the mother and daughter call 911 .

When authorities arrived, they immediately provided aid to the victims.

Additional officers went into the home where the incident took place. They found a 57-year-old man dead. Newsradio 950 WWJ is reporting that the victim is their own overnight news anchor Jim Matthews.

The station posted the following statement to their Twitter account:

At the scene, police also found a 10-year-old boy who was bound and suffering from blunt force trauma.

The suspect, a 54-year-old man, was found in the basement suffering from self-inflicted wounds and an overdose.

The 35-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition. The 10-year-old is in critical condition. The 5-year-old girl also sustained injuries, but police did not go into specifics at the time, saying she is in stable condition.

The suspect’s condition is stable at this time.

Police say all of the victims, including the man killed, lived in the home. Police believe the man killed is the father of the children.

Police are still investigating the relationship between the suspect and victims but say the suspect had an intimate relationship with the woman.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

“The Chesterfield Public Safety Department will not rest until we have received justice for our victims. If you or your loved ones are involved in or victims of domestic violence, please reach out. One victim of domestic violence is too many victims of domestic violence,” Bassett said.

