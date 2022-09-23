Disinfect your stuff without chemicals—we’ve never been happier to be germ-free

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to tough stains, we know you’ve tried everything: specialized cleaners , powerful vacuums and a great mop . Yet, cleaning and sanitizing always involves an array of chemicals that you may be cautious about bringing around your family and pets.

Enter the best steam cleaner we've ever tested, the McCulloch steam cleaner . A steam-powered appliance disinfects your filthiest surfaces without using harsh chemicals.

The McCulloch MC1385 is a canister steam cleaner , meaning it uses only hot water to deep clean and disinfect a variety of surfaces. Getting ready to put away your grill for the year? The McCulloch can steam cleans the surface to remove all the greasy build-up. With its powerful steam cleaning system, it will clean sealed wooden flooring, laminate, tiling, certain appliances and cars.

Reviewers on Amazon rave about this hardworking appliance, giving it a 4.4-star average rating. They note that this isn’t a magic tool that will zap away dirt, but it will save you lots of time and money as it loosens up the deep-set grime.

The McCulloch steam cleaner has a large, 64-ounce capacity tank. The cleaning tool takes just under 12 minutes to heat up, and it provides 120 minutes of continuous steam. It comes with an 18-inch power cord, allowing you to clean near and far without fear of being out of reach of an outlet.

There’s a 10-foot hose on this steam cleaner to help you reach deep inside your vehicle or the farthest reaches of your kitchen floors. It comes with 23 accessories including a floor mop, squeegee, and brush nozzle to help target a variety of surfaces.

As the best steam cleaner we've tested, it is not only a worthy investment but also one that will keep your home sanitized without the need for added chemicals. In fact, you’ll save money long-term, since you won’t have to repurchase an endless supply of chemical cleaners.

