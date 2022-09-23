BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Kevin Martinez, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 22 months in prison and six years of supervised release. On March 23, 2022, Martinez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO