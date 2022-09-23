ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbardston, MA

wgbh.org

Attorneys lay out legal options for Martha's Vineyard migrants, including a visa for crime victims

For the past two weeks, attorneys have huddled in the cafeteria of Joint Base Cape Cod, trying to figure out the legal options for the 50 or so migrants flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard by order of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. They’re arguing that the people — who are mostly from Venezuela — might be entitled to a type of visa reserved for victims of a crime.
IMMIGRATION
wgbh.org

What is a sanctuary city? The history of immigrant sanctuary and how the term became a 'dirty word'

Associate Dean Mary Holper on Morning Edition | Sept. 26, 2022. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decided to fly dozens of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard two weeks ago without notice, it was part of an effort to fire up a political storm surrounding immigration policies in so-called sanctuary states. But what exactly is a sanctuary state? Boston College Law Associate Clinical Professor Mary Holper, director of the school’s immigration clinic, joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to break down that question and the policies behind the politics of the situation on Martha's Vineyard. This transcript has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says

A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

In a surprise move, City Councilor Arroyo proposes new Boston voting districts

City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the ousted chair of Boston’s redistricting committee, has filed a map proposing new boundaries for the city’s nine voting districts. While it is unclear how the council will greet his proposal, sources familiar with redistricting say the map seems to generally conform to population shifts that have taken place over the last 10 years.
BOSTON, MA
HipHopDX.com

La Coka Nostra Rapper Slaine Opens Addiction Recovery Center In Massachusetts

Weston, MA – La Coka Nostra rapper Slaine has opened an addiction recovery center in his home state of Massachusetts. Christened Charles River Recovery, the 110-bed facility was officially opened at the beginning of September with Slaine, staff, partners and other advocates on deck for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Recovery is a topic that hits close to home for Slaine, who struggled with his own demons for years before getting clean. Anyone familiar with his catalog, including song such as “Do What You Love,” likely connected the dots.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced in wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin and cocaine trafficking conspiracy

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Kevin Martinez, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 22 months in prison and six years of supervised release. On March 23, 2022, Martinez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of cocaine.
FITCHBURG, MA

