FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Korean food store owners fined for labor violations at two malls in Massachusetts
The owners of Korean food stores located at two Massachusetts malls were issued fines for child labor violations.
NECN
Mass. AG Slaps Cleaning Company With Over $65K in Labor Violations Citations
A cleaning company is facing over $65,000 in citations for allegedly violating state labor laws, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced in a news release Monday. MP Star Professionals, which operates as Cleaning Pros, and its owner Christian Perez, were issued the citations for several alleged violations, including failure to...
wgbh.org
Attorneys lay out legal options for Martha's Vineyard migrants, including a visa for crime victims
For the past two weeks, attorneys have huddled in the cafeteria of Joint Base Cape Cod, trying to figure out the legal options for the 50 or so migrants flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard by order of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. They’re arguing that the people — who are mostly from Venezuela — might be entitled to a type of visa reserved for victims of a crime.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Largest Cannabis Competition Kicks Off, Over 2 Thousand Judge
BROOKLINE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — People across Massachusetts were living the high life on Saturday as the largest cannabis competition in the state took off. The High Times launched the Cannabis Cup judging kits at dispensaries across the state for the public to rank on September 24. "This is...
wgbh.org
What is a sanctuary city? The history of immigrant sanctuary and how the term became a 'dirty word'
Associate Dean Mary Holper on Morning Edition | Sept. 26, 2022. When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decided to fly dozens of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard two weeks ago without notice, it was part of an effort to fire up a political storm surrounding immigration policies in so-called sanctuary states. But what exactly is a sanctuary state? Boston College Law Associate Clinical Professor Mary Holper, director of the school’s immigration clinic, joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to break down that question and the policies behind the politics of the situation on Martha's Vineyard. This transcript has been lightly edited.
19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says
A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
wgbh.org
In a surprise move, City Councilor Arroyo proposes new Boston voting districts
City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the ousted chair of Boston’s redistricting committee, has filed a map proposing new boundaries for the city’s nine voting districts. While it is unclear how the council will greet his proposal, sources familiar with redistricting say the map seems to generally conform to population shifts that have taken place over the last 10 years.
Campaign to suspend Massachusetts gas tax in 2024
In Massachusetts there is a 24-cents-per gallon gas tax, a campaign is hoping to suspend that tax when gas reaches three dollars or more.
HipHopDX.com
La Coka Nostra Rapper Slaine Opens Addiction Recovery Center In Massachusetts
Weston, MA – La Coka Nostra rapper Slaine has opened an addiction recovery center in his home state of Massachusetts. Christened Charles River Recovery, the 110-bed facility was officially opened at the beginning of September with Slaine, staff, partners and other advocates on deck for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Recovery is a topic that hits close to home for Slaine, who struggled with his own demons for years before getting clean. Anyone familiar with his catalog, including song such as “Do What You Love,” likely connected the dots.
Massachusetts Police Cite Tens of Thousands of Distracted Drivers
I was driving through the Boston Metro area on Route 128 the other night when a young woman in a Toyota something-or-other signaled to enter the center lane. The only problem was I was already occupying that lane. I could tell by the glare of the cell phone she clutched...
Statewide Cannabis Cup Competition taking place
Some of the people who shop at the INSA dispensary in Springfield, who've developed a wide palate of the strains on the market, will help determine the winners of the state wide Cannabis Cup Competition.
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Which Massachusetts City Has the Rudest Drivers in the State?
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the worst...
WCVB
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calling for change in Massachusetts
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The father of a Massachusetts correction officer is working with other officers and legislators to change state law after his son was left critically injured by an inmate. Officer Matt Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced in wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin and cocaine trafficking conspiracy
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Kevin Martinez, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 22 months in prison and six years of supervised release. On March 23, 2022, Martinez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of cocaine.
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
WCVB
Family of Massachusetts soldier who died in 2020 file $25 million malpractice claim against U.S. Army
BOSTON — The family of a Massachusetts soldier who was found dead about 30 miles from Fort Hood in Texas in 2020 has filed a malpractice claim worth $25 million against the U.S. Army. Sgt. Elder Neves Fernandes, 23, of Brockton, was reported missing on Aug. 19, 2020. His...
Retired state police captain and wife charged with drowning death of teen claim harassment
Retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin, and his wife Leslie are facing charges connected to the drowning death of 17 year old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party last summer. The teen was pulled from the Coughlin’s swimming pool, he could not be resuscitated. The Coughlins are charged...
