Pueblo, CO

Winners to be announced Friday for Pueblo Chili and Salsa Showdown

By Sarah Ferguson, Brett Yager
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — Thursday, Sept. 22 kicked off the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, with the Chili & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center.

The Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, and the event features live entertainment, over 180 street vendors (food and drink), contests, and of course, the famous roasted Pueblo chilies.

FOX21’s Taylor Bishop was one of the judges at the Chili & Salsa showdown, and winners will be announced on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce .

The Chili & Salsa Showdown had two categories for entries, commercial and non-commercial. The winners for commercial entries receive a $500 cash prize, while non-commercial winnings will range from $100-$25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 3

 

Colorado Lifestyle
