Utah State

dailyutahchronicle.com

Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens

Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
lakepowelllife.com

The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG

319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah rental prices continue to soar

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rent prices skyrocketed more over the two last years than they did in the decade prior. A report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute shows rent went up more than 10% percent a year over the last two years. These figures display a big...
ABC4

Falling in love with this fall weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The first few days of fall have been amazing in Utah. We’re seeing plenty of blue skies and temperatures are near perfect with a slight breeze to make it even better. We’re also starting to see the leaves changing – with a lot more to come. The good news is […]
Gephardt Daily

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
KSLTV

Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day

SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
890kdxu.com

Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl

(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
ABC4

Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
gastronomicslc.com

New wine club launches in Utah – what you need to know

As you may recall from this years legislative session, buried amidst a variety of changes to Utah’s liquor laws, was the all new allowance for “wine of the month clubs”. Skip forward barely 90 days and this week sees Utah-based broker Vin 7000 announce their all new wine club; the first I’ve heard of that takes advantage of the new laws.
