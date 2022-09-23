Read full article on original website
dailyutahchronicle.com
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens
Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
Utah homes ranked among the highest for radon gas levels
UTAH — A press release from Utah Radon Services on September 26 reads that one in three Utah homes are estimated to have dangerous levels of radon gas, five times […]
lakepowelllife.com
The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG
319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
ksl.com
Romney weighs in on big lift for Utah wildfire resilience efforts
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is praising the award of $5.5 million to the state of Utah to boost wildfire resilience on nearly 25,000 acres of public land in a state that has been severely challenged by drought for more than two decades. What Romney says:...
KSLTV
Utah mom encourages others to look for signs of strokes after her 3-month recovery
HOLLADAY, Utah — A Utah mother is grateful she followed her gut and had her family call 911 after waking up in the middle of the night partially paralyzed. Alison Henriksen, 60, said she felt no pain and is not sure what woke her up the night of her stroke.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah rental prices continue to soar
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rent prices skyrocketed more over the two last years than they did in the decade prior. A report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute shows rent went up more than 10% percent a year over the last two years. These figures display a big...
ksl.com
Utah ranks No. 2 best state for teachers nationwide, WalletHub study says
SALT LAKE CITY — A new WalletHub study says Utah is the second best state for teachers nationwide, giving the Beehive State high marks for "opportunity" and "work environment" for educators. New York state ranked No. 1. After Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington rounded out the top five states.
Meet some of Utah's extreme cosplayers from FanX
FanX wrapped up Saturday night with a cosplay display, but Utahns put on a show all weekend long at the Salt Palace.
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
Falling in love with this fall weather
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The first few days of fall have been amazing in Utah. We’re seeing plenty of blue skies and temperatures are near perfect with a slight breeze to make it even better. We’re also starting to see the leaves changing – with a lot more to come. The good news is […]
Fire continues to burn at southeastern Utah coal mine
Smoke is still coming out of an underground mine in southeastern Utah from a fire that has been burning since Tuesday.
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: No, really, why are Utah gas prices still higher than the national average?
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It’s the most common question KSL receives from viewers: Why are gas prices in Utah so much higher than in other parts of the country?. The questions aren’t without reason. While the rest of the country has seen a drastic reprieve in gas prices, Utah lags significantly behind.
890kdxu.com
Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl
(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
gastronomicslc.com
New wine club launches in Utah – what you need to know
As you may recall from this years legislative session, buried amidst a variety of changes to Utah’s liquor laws, was the all new allowance for “wine of the month clubs”. Skip forward barely 90 days and this week sees Utah-based broker Vin 7000 announce their all new wine club; the first I’ve heard of that takes advantage of the new laws.
