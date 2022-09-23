Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
NC 39 Near Zebulon To Close For Rail Crossing Work
ZEBULON – Crews plan to close a section of a local road for a few days this week to replace a rail crossing. N.C. 39 is set to be closed at the railroad crossing just south of Five County Stadium from 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday afternoon. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
jocoreport.com
Tire Blowout Causes RV Crash
SELMA – A couple and their small dog traveling from Florida to New York suffered a right-front tire blowout Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 near Selma. They narrowly avoided tumbling down an embankment. Luckily, no one was injured. The woman passenger said it sounded like an explosion when the...
wcti12.com
Traffic blocked, no injuries in pickup truck versus tractor crash
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Sand Hill Fire Department Chief David Jones said a red pickup truck crashed into a John Deere combine tractor in Kinston. EMS workers responded at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. No injuries were sustained and State Troopers charged the driver of the truck with...
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 5 inches of rain in NC; flooding and landslides a risk
The storm’s track is uncertain, but here’s how much rain to expect in parts of North Carolina.
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
jocoreport.com
Regional Public Park Meeting Sept. 27 In Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County’s first regional park will be established in the Cleveland community, near the intersection of Matthews Road and Polenta Road. The County’s Parks and Open Space Program continues to make progress on a master plan for the park. Citizens are encouraged to attend the...
thecentersquare.com
Rocky Mount, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
cbs17
Chapel Hill considering changes to Franklin Street – town seeks feedback in survey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be the most well-known street in North Carolina. Franklin Street is certainly the best-known street in Chapel Hill and in the world of basketball. During key wins by UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team, the street is flooded with Tar Heel fans. But,...
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
cbs17
Truck crashes into trees, causes fire in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say. Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.
Raleigh News & Observer
Manufactured home sells in Apex for $1.6 million
The property located in the 4300 block of Jacobs Creek Lane in Apex was sold on Jun. 30, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $888 per square foot. The house built in 1988 has an interior space of 1,801 square feet. The house is situated on a 9.0-acre lot.
cbs17
1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
WITN
Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
cbs17
‘Drug deal gone bad’: NC man shot at intersection, narcotics seized
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Saturday morning police in Roanoke Rapids were called to the scene of what they believe was a “drug deal gone bad.”. It was approximately 2:13 a.m. when an officer responded to the 200 block of Monroe St. and was flagged down by a subject at a nearby intersection, 3rd and Monroe Streets.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
jocoreport.com
55 Year-Old Man Killed After Motorcycle Collides With Car
ANGIER – One person died in a collision between a motorcycle and passenger car in western Johnston County. The State Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:10pm Friday on NC Highway 210 at Jackson King Road, not far from the Harnett County line. Troopers said Kevin Michael Garvey,...
