Kenly, NC

jocoreport.com

NC 39 Near Zebulon To Close For Rail Crossing Work

ZEBULON – Crews plan to close a section of a local road for a few days this week to replace a rail crossing. N.C. 39 is set to be closed at the railroad crossing just south of Five County Stadium from 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday afternoon. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.
ZEBULON, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Tire Blowout Causes RV Crash

SELMA – A couple and their small dog traveling from Florida to New York suffered a right-front tire blowout Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 near Selma. They narrowly avoided tumbling down an embankment. Luckily, no one was injured. The woman passenger said it sounded like an explosion when the...
SELMA, NC
wcti12.com

Traffic blocked, no injuries in pickup truck versus tractor crash

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Sand Hill Fire Department Chief David Jones said a red pickup truck crashed into a John Deere combine tractor in Kinston. EMS workers responded at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. No injuries were sustained and State Troopers charged the driver of the truck with...
KINSTON, NC
Wilson County, NC
Government
City
Kenly, NC
County
Wilson County, NC
jocoreport.com

Regional Public Park Meeting Sept. 27 In Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County’s first regional park will be established in the Cleveland community, near the intersection of Matthews Road and Polenta Road. The County’s Parks and Open Space Program continues to make progress on a master plan for the park. Citizens are encouraged to attend the...
SMITHFIELD, NC
thecentersquare.com

Rocky Mount, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Truck crashes into trees, causes fire in Wake Forest: officials

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say. Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Manufactured home sells in Apex for $1.6 million

The property located in the 4300 block of Jacobs Creek Lane in Apex was sold on Jun. 30, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $888 per square foot. The house built in 1988 has an interior space of 1,801 square feet. The house is situated on a 9.0-acre lot.
APEX, NC
cbs17

1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

‘Drug deal gone bad’: NC man shot at intersection, narcotics seized

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Saturday morning police in Roanoke Rapids were called to the scene of what they believe was a “drug deal gone bad.”. It was approximately 2:13 a.m. when an officer responded to the 200 block of Monroe St. and was flagged down by a subject at a nearby intersection, 3rd and Monroe Streets.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
jocoreport.com

55 Year-Old Man Killed After Motorcycle Collides With Car

ANGIER – One person died in a collision between a motorcycle and passenger car in western Johnston County. The State Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:10pm Friday on NC Highway 210 at Jackson King Road, not far from the Harnett County line. Troopers said Kevin Michael Garvey,...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

