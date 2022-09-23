Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Freedom’s Way Baptist Church Hosts ‘Meet The Candidates’
Recently, Freedom’s Way Baptist Church hosted its “Meet the Candidates” event. Pastor Jerry Cook of Freedom’s Way Baptist Church opened by saying the program provides an opportunity for the people to meet the candidates who seek to represent them, an opportunity for candidates to meet their constituents, and a chance for the Church of our Lord Jesus Christ to reassert our dominance as a force for good and righteousness in the world.
Santa Clarita Radio
Student Brings Marijuana Edible To Bridgeport Elementary School
Law enforcement and staff in the Saugus Union School District, (SUSD) are investigating after a child brought a marijuana edible to a Santa Clarita school two weeks ago. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, a student brought an edible to Bridgeport Elementary School, and was originally believed to be laced with fentanyl.
The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
signalscv.com
‘Heartbreak and remembrance’
Santa Clarita hosts 17th annual Evening of Remembrance at Central Park’s Youth Grove. Susan Collier caressed an image of her daughter, Jessica Brooke Collier, forever 21, who died in a traffic-related incident — similar to the other 117 Santa Clarita Valley youth whose names are engraved at the Youth Grove monument.
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita International Film Festival Set To Come Back In December
The second annual Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley in December. Premiering for the first time last year, the SCIFF brought 1300 attendees, 175 films, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows. “That was absolutely...
signalscv.com
City hosts ‘Chasing the High’ to warn community about the dangers of drugs and fentanyl
Every year the city of Santa Clarita hosts a parent resource symposium inviting parents, guardians, teachers and youth to learn more about the dangers of drugs. This year’s symposium was titled, “Chasing the High,” and took place on Friday to focus on this as well as the risk that fentanyl poses.
Santa Clarita Radio
More Triple Digits Expected In Santa Clarita Weather Forecast
Triple digits are once again in the Santa Clarita Valley forecast, after seeing several days with cooler temperatures. Beginning Sunday through Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid triple digits, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We have a warming trend underway...
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Found Huffing Aerosol In Car After Crash
A woman found huffing aerosol in her crashed car was arrested for driving under the influence in Santa Clarita. On Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Bouquet and Plum Canyon Roads in Saugus and found a woman in a crashed car huffing aerosol in her driver’s seat, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Suspect Still At Large After Attempted Carjacking In Castaic
One suspect has been apprehended while the other is still outstanding after an attempted carjacking in Castaic Sunday. On Sunday, at approximately 10:45 p.m. deputies responded to a call at Commerce Center Drive and Hancock Parkway in Castaic regarding an attempted carjacking containing two male suspects, said deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
prescottenews.com
Passing of Retired Long Beach Police Department Detective John Henry Miller
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired LBPD Detective John Henry Miller. John passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the age of 87. John was hired by the Long Beach Police Department on November 16, 1964 and retired on July 21, 1989, after 24 years of service.
Fire destroys at least two Pasadena apartment units
Pasadena Fire Department firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury.The scene of the fire was located on the 900 block of North Summit Avenue.Firefighters had the blaze out at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Pasadena FD.The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests Made For Shoplifting, Identity Theft, DUI
A majority of weekend arrests made this week were for driving under the influence, with arrests also made for shoplifting and identity theft. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office made 17 weekend arrests from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, 14 of which were drug-related.
Eater
Discover the Hidden Charms of This 100-Year-Old Diner in Sierra Madre
Sierra Madre is a small and quiet suburb in the San Gabriel Valley with a handful of nature sights and long-running local businesses. In the northwest corner of town, just past the mouth of the Mount Wilson Trail, visitors can discover the confluence by visiting Mary’s Market, a 100-year-old cottage-sized diner tucked away in the wooded part of town that locals call the Canyon.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
ucr.edu
Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians
A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
signalscv.com
Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country
Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old...
2urbangirls.com
Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
