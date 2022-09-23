On Good Things Utah this morning – The leaves are changing in Southern Utah and we are here for it! Our show is live this morning from the SUU campus in Cedar City and Surae and Deena are taking us on a tour. As the weather starts to cool, the area around Cedar City prepares to put on a dramatic show. Cedar City provides an unmatched destination for fall foliage viewing with a backdrop of striking red rocks and southern Utah’s national parks. Rated as one of the “Top Eight Unique Destinations to View Fall Colors” by both NBC’s Today Show and USA Today, the display of fall colors around Cedar City is impressive and distinctive. The honors are due in part to the concentration of scenic routes that run through the red rock vistas of southern Utah, including National Scenic Byway 143 and Highway 148 through Cedar Breaks National Monument.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO