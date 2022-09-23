Read full article on original website
12 Top-Rated Hikes near St. George, UT
You are reading: Hikes nearby | 12 Top-Rated Hikes near St. George, UT. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () Located in the far southwestern corner of Utah, St. George is a gateway to some of the state’s most incredible terrain, especially when it comes to hiking. Many of the best hikes around St. George are found in the nearby Snow Canyon State Park. This little gem has all the punch of a national park without all the people.
Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
What was YOUR favorite car at the Santa Clara Swiss Days car show?
We had SO much fun at Swiss Days in Santa Clara. Yes, there was loads of food and lots of Swiss heritage stuff on display but it was the car show that really got my attention. Some are simple and some outstanding but all worth seeing. Even the people who...
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Cedar City authorities searching for fugitive, no threat to the public
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Authorities in Cedar City are on the lookout for a fugitive who has an outstanding warrant. According to Lt. Clint Pollock of the Cedar City Police Department, AP&P officers went to take a fugitive into custody shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect got into a vehicle. AP&P officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, it fled from the area of 1150 W 400 South.
68-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Iron County, police say
IRON COUNTY — A 68-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iron County on Thursday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The man was traveling eastbound on state Route 20 on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday. The driver was going too fast...
Cedar City fall leaves are ranked as some of the best in the country
On Good Things Utah this morning – The leaves are changing in Southern Utah and we are here for it! Our show is live this morning from the SUU campus in Cedar City and Surae and Deena are taking us on a tour. As the weather starts to cool, the area around Cedar City prepares to put on a dramatic show. Cedar City provides an unmatched destination for fall foliage viewing with a backdrop of striking red rocks and southern Utah’s national parks. Rated as one of the “Top Eight Unique Destinations to View Fall Colors” by both NBC’s Today Show and USA Today, the display of fall colors around Cedar City is impressive and distinctive. The honors are due in part to the concentration of scenic routes that run through the red rock vistas of southern Utah, including National Scenic Byway 143 and Highway 148 through Cedar Breaks National Monument.
Earthquake Felt In Mesquite
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield, Arizona at approximately 3:18pm on Monday (September 19, 2022). Folks in St. George, Utah, which is 31 miles north of the epicenter, reported feeling the disturbance. There were even reports of people feeling the quake as far away as Mesquite, Nevada.
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
