Fort Hays State fell to Missouri Southern by a score of 25-24 on Saturday evening (Sept. 24) at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The Lions snapped an eight-game losing skid to the Tigers, using a drive that went the length of the field late to take a one-point lead. Fumbles on a pair of fourth-quarter scoring opportunities doomed the Tigers as they saw the Lions squeak past late. FHSU is now 1-3 overall, while MSSU is 3-1. The Tigers shook off a sluggish start and came from behind to take a 24-19 lead by halftime. A safety on a bad snap and then a touchdown after getting the ball on a short field allowed Missouri Southern to take a 9-0 lead early. The Tigers cashed in their first touchdown on anEthan Forrester 2-yard touchdown run with 1:28 to go in the first quarter, cutting the Lion lead back to two.

HAYS, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO