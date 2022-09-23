Read full article on original website
Related
tigermedianet.com
Volleyball falls twice during weekend
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in five sets Saturday (Sept. 24) at Missouri Western, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 7-15. The Tigers (6-8, 1-5 MIAA) led the way in kills, service aces and blocks, but the Griffons (4-9, 1-4 MIAA) built enough of an edge in offense to take the match.
tigermedianet.com
Men’s soccer has no problem with Harding
The No. 22 ranked Fort Hays State Men’s Soccer team moved to 5-2-3 overall on the season and 3-0-1 in the GAC/MIAA with a 5-1 win over Harding on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 24) at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The five goals were a season-high for the Tigers to this point after putting in what was a season-high four against Ouachita Baptist on Thursday. Harding moved to 1-7-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the GAC/MIAA with the result.
tigermedianet.com
Brasser leads after first day in Hays
The Fort Hays State women’s golf team sits in ninth place out of 12 teams after round one of the FHSU Lady Tiger Classic, held at Smoky Hill Country Club. Junior Morgan Brasser holds a two-stroke lead going into the final round following an even-par 72 on Monday (Sept. 26). The 70 players in the field are playing the course as a par-72, 5,864-yard layout.
tigermedianet.com
Tigers fumble opportunity to beat Lions
Fort Hays State fell to Missouri Southern by a score of 25-24 on Saturday evening (Sept. 24) at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The Lions snapped an eight-game losing skid to the Tigers, using a drive that went the length of the field late to take a one-point lead. Fumbles on a pair of fourth-quarter scoring opportunities doomed the Tigers as they saw the Lions squeak past late. FHSU is now 1-3 overall, while MSSU is 3-1. The Tigers shook off a sluggish start and came from behind to take a 24-19 lead by halftime. A safety on a bad snap and then a touchdown after getting the ball on a short field allowed Missouri Southern to take a 9-0 lead early. The Tigers cashed in their first touchdown on anEthan Forrester 2-yard touchdown run with 1:28 to go in the first quarter, cutting the Lion lead back to two.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
Benton leaves El Dorado in the dust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Panthers got a win over El Dorado on Friday. The final score between the two teams was (56-28).
magnoliareporter.com
One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping
Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four
A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
salineriverchronicle.com
Man dies in motorcycle accident in rural Bradley County Tuesday
WARREN, Ark. – A 51-year-old Hampton man, Jonathan Ferrell, was killed in a one vehicle accident on Bradley Road 16 Tuesday, September 20, 2022. According to the Arkansas State Police, Ferrell was driving a 2001 Yamaha eastbound on Bradley Road 16 around 11:16 a.m. Entering a curve, the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided with a tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road
BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area. The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.
Hot Springs Silver Alert for 83-year-old man inactivated
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Bryant police: 2 officers injured in crash, ASP to investigate
Officials with the Bryant Police Department said that two Bryant police officers were injured in a crash Saturday morning.
thv11.com
Thieves try to steal ATM using pick-up truck
In Benton, a pair of thieves attempted to steal an entire ATM. Police said that the incident happened at a Federal Credit Union from Alcoa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
Benton police asking if anyone recognizes a vehicle involved in a hit and run
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run. The vehicle that is being looked for is white and has damages to the passenger side from the incident. If you or anyone that you know can...
KATV
New restaurants and businesses coming to Benton
BENTON, AR — The city of Benton is making way for new developments. "We have Whataburger coming down a the Alcoa exit. We have [The Mighty Crab] coming out," Mayor Tom Farmer with the city of Benton said. "We just opened Rock N' Roll Sushi downtown. " Farmer said...
arkadelphian.com
Clark County inmate apprehended after escape
ARKADELPHIA — An inmate escaped from a community service work crew from Clark County Jail on Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022. Sheriff Jason Watson described the escape as a matter of “opportunity.” At time of writing, he could not release a name, but he stressed that this was a non-violent offender and there was never any danger to the public, and that the inmate was an Arkadelphia native.
KATV
Law enforcement searching for suspect who reportedly fired shots at Benton gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Law enforcement officers in Saline County are "actively" searching for a suspect after gunshots were reported to have been fired following a possible verbal disturbance at a Benton gas station. According to the Benton Police Department, the incident between two individuals occured at the Big...
KATV
New details emerge regarding weekend crash that left 2 Bryant police officers hospitalized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details are emerging regarding the weekend accident that left two Bryant police officers hospitalized. According to a news release by the Bryant Police Department, Officers Tre Davis and Tanner Peck were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a blue motorcycle which turned into a pursuit.
swark.today
Pizza Hut celebrates new location, new concept with ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Pizza Hut in Hope today to celebrate the opening of a new location, plus an evolved concept of service. The festivities kicked off with a word from Vice Mayor Kiffenea Talley who offered the the Pizza Hut team a warm welcome. “The City of Hope is really excited about the new location,” Talley said. “We know Pizza Hut at this new location will enhance our efforts to revitalize our downtown area, and we offer our congratulations to the Pizza Hut team and wish you success.”
Comments / 0