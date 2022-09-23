ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
tigermedianet.com

Volleyball falls twice during weekend

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in five sets Saturday (Sept. 24) at Missouri Western, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 7-15. The Tigers (6-8, 1-5 MIAA) led the way in kills, service aces and blocks, but the Griffons (4-9, 1-4 MIAA) built enough of an edge in offense to take the match.
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Men’s soccer has no problem with Harding

The No. 22 ranked Fort Hays State Men’s Soccer team moved to 5-2-3 overall on the season and 3-0-1 in the GAC/MIAA with a 5-1 win over Harding on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 24) at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The five goals were a season-high for the Tigers to this point after putting in what was a season-high four against Ouachita Baptist on Thursday. Harding moved to 1-7-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the GAC/MIAA with the result.
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Brasser leads after first day in Hays

The Fort Hays State women’s golf team sits in ninth place out of 12 teams after round one of the FHSU Lady Tiger Classic, held at Smoky Hill Country Club. Junior Morgan Brasser holds a two-stroke lead going into the final round following an even-par 72 on Monday (Sept. 26). The 70 players in the field are playing the course as a par-72, 5,864-yard layout.
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Tigers fumble opportunity to beat Lions

Fort Hays State fell to Missouri Southern by a score of 25-24 on Saturday evening (Sept. 24) at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The Lions snapped an eight-game losing skid to the Tigers, using a drive that went the length of the field late to take a one-point lead. Fumbles on a pair of fourth-quarter scoring opportunities doomed the Tigers as they saw the Lions squeak past late. FHSU is now 1-3 overall, while MSSU is 3-1. The Tigers shook off a sluggish start and came from behind to take a 24-19 lead by halftime. A safety on a bad snap and then a touchdown after getting the ball on a short field allowed Missouri Southern to take a 9-0 lead early. The Tigers cashed in their first touchdown on anEthan Forrester 2-yard touchdown run with 1:28 to go in the first quarter, cutting the Lion lead back to two.
HAYS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
Madison, KS
Arkadelphia, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Madison, AR
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hays, KS
Hays, KS
Sports
magnoliareporter.com

One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping

Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
EMERSON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Wreck at 82-North Washington intersection kills one, injures four

A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday. The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football game was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
STAMPS, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Man dies in motorcycle accident in rural Bradley County Tuesday

WARREN, Ark. – A 51-year-old Hampton man, Jonathan Ferrell, was killed in a one vehicle accident on Bradley Road 16 Tuesday, September 20, 2022. According to the Arkansas State Police, Ferrell was driving a 2001 Yamaha eastbound on Bradley Road 16 around 11:16 a.m. Entering a curve, the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided with a tree.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jae#Tigers#Shapland#Fhsu#The Ouachita Baptist
THV11

Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road

BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area. The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.
BRYANT, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KATV

New restaurants and businesses coming to Benton

BENTON, AR — The city of Benton is making way for new developments. "We have Whataburger coming down a the Alcoa exit. We have [The Mighty Crab] coming out," Mayor Tom Farmer with the city of Benton said. "We just opened Rock N' Roll Sushi downtown. " Farmer said...
BENTON, AR
arkadelphian.com

Clark County inmate apprehended after escape

ARKADELPHIA — An inmate escaped from a community service work crew from Clark County Jail on Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022. Sheriff Jason Watson described the escape as a matter of “opportunity.” At time of writing, he could not release a name, but he stressed that this was a non-violent offender and there was never any danger to the public, and that the inmate was an Arkadelphia native.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Pizza Hut celebrates new location, new concept with ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Pizza Hut in Hope today to celebrate the opening of a new location, plus an evolved concept of service. The festivities kicked off with a word from Vice Mayor Kiffenea Talley who offered the the Pizza Hut team a warm welcome. “The City of Hope is really excited about the new location,” Talley said. “We know Pizza Hut at this new location will enhance our efforts to revitalize our downtown area, and we offer our congratulations to the Pizza Hut team and wish you success.”
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy