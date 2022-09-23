ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers take care of Wildcats 3-0 in Big Ten opener

No. 6 Wisconsin (1-0 Big Ten, 7-2 overall) starts their Big Ten title defense with a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-19, 25-22) of the Northwestern Wildcats (0-1, 11-2). Sophomore Julia Orzoł had a match-leading 12 kills and a .500 hitting percentage as she was the best attacker for UW on the night. The Polish star had kills all across the court, with a few key backrow kills in the first set and some powerful finishes from the pin in a real steady night for the sophomore.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

FULL RECAP: Ohio State dominates Wisconsin, 52-21

They say that close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, but there was nothing close about the matchup between No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 conference) and Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 conference) at the Horseshoe, as the Buckeyes took a grenade to the Badgers, 52-21. From the opening whistle, Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bucky's 5th Quarter

IT'S GAMEDAY (IN COLUMBUS)!!! WEEK FOUR CONTENT RECAP & LINKS

ON WISCONSIN, ON WISCONSIN, PLUNGE RIGHT THROUGH THAT LINE!. Another gameday is upon us as the Badgers get ready for their first road test against the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. We’ve had a great week of content over here at B5Q covering the game. If you missed anything we’ve got it all right here to get you ready as the Badgers look to shock the college football world.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Game Thread: Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio State Buckeyes

The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road for the first time this week and they’ve got a big test in the Ohio State Buckeyes who come into the contest 3-0 and rank 3rd in the country. The Badgers will look to pull off an upset over the Buckeyes, something they have not done in their last eight meetings.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Matchup to watch vs the Ohio State Buckeyes

The Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a game in which the latter is currently favored to win by 19.5 points. To bridge that gap and give themselves a chance to compete in this game, the Badgers need to click on all cylinders, especially in one specific aspect.
MADISON, WI

