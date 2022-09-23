Read full article on original website
NFL Pro Bowl moving to flag football game, skills competition
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Official Who Blew Call in Cal-Notre Dame Game Was Not Suspended
In fact that ACC ref worked the Notre Dame game this past weekend, altering the previous report
