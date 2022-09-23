ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bear fatally stuck by car on California highway

A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET 17

Amazon truck fire delaying traffic on northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays. The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119. Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman missing since Sept. 9: Family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman has been missing since she was released from jail on Sept. 9, according to family. Shamika Washington, 39, was last seen at the Kern County Sheriff's Jail, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. She is described as a light-skin Black woman, 5'1'-5'2" tall. She...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
FRESNO, CA
KGET 17

Fire crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, fire crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle and […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Residents question Mojave port plans

MOJAVE — As plans progress for a massive inland port in Mojave, residents had a few questions for the company behind it. Morgan Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Pioneer Partners 2000, spoke to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, to detail the project plans.
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again

Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Don’t expect a drop in temperatures until the midweek

Kern County’s warm-up continues into the early part of this week. Expect mid-to-high 90s around the county tomorrow and Tuesday with very little moisture. Parts of the desert could see triple digit temperatures Monday and Tuesday. A cooldown is expected after midweek — temperatures could dip into the upper 80s in the valley and the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Natural Sightings: Trees aren’t just for birds

Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of a California Black Bear up in a cottonwood tree. Manuel said that the bear was in the backyard of the Avila home in the vicinity of Jerry Drive and Lake Drive in Golden Hills, and had been in the neighborhood for several days.
GOLDEN HILLS, CA
Bakersfield Now

KHSD releases second statement on opioids, North High presentation Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern High School District has released a second statement on what they said is "the evolving opioid crisis impacting the country, communities, and schools," in Kern County. In part it reads:. Regarding recent issues at North High School, its principal has been addressing parents'...
KERN COUNTY, CA

