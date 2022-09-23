Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGET 17
Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fair: Feed the Need Food Drive, six cans gets you one free fair admission pass
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's nearly been a week since the Kern County Fair kicked off. And if you haven't gotten your hands on some funnels cakes and other delicious food. Now's your chance!. Beginning at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, the Kern County Fair is hosting...
Bear fatally stuck by car on California highway
A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGET 17
Amazon truck fire delaying traffic on northbound Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays. The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119. Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed...
KGET 17
100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
Bakersfield Now
Woman missing since Sept. 9: Family
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman has been missing since she was released from jail on Sept. 9, according to family. Shamika Washington, 39, was last seen at the Kern County Sheriff's Jail, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. She is described as a light-skin Black woman, 5'1'-5'2" tall. She...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The county’s 2 largest school districts look to address fentanyl crisis
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fentanyl overdose crisis continues to escalate in Kern County, where more than 600 people have died over the past three years – each of those years more deadly than the previous one. Despite those surging numbers Kern County still does not have a dedicated task force to develop uniform guidelines […]
‘Husky migration’ is a temporary fix to breed’s problems in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s called the “husky migration and dogs from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center are moving north to find a better homes. The husky migration had more than 20 huskies lined up for their chance at a better life. “The husky migration. The whole idea was to try to migrate all of our […]
KGET 17
Fire crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, fire crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
Antelope Valley Press
Residents question Mojave port plans
MOJAVE — As plans progress for a massive inland port in Mojave, residents had a few questions for the company behind it. Morgan Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Pioneer Partners 2000, spoke to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, to detail the project plans.
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again
Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Lifelong Delano resident Steve Kinsey named grand marshal of Harvest Holidays Parade
DELANO — Steve Kinsey, lifelong Delano resident, has been chosen as grand marshal of Delano’s 77th annual Harvest Holidays celebration. He was born in Delano in 1956 to Wayne and Betty Kinsey. Steve and Cindy, his wife of 42 years, have five children: Chadney, Kara, Jacob, Matthew and...
Don’t expect a drop in temperatures until the midweek
Kern County’s warm-up continues into the early part of this week. Expect mid-to-high 90s around the county tomorrow and Tuesday with very little moisture. Parts of the desert could see triple digit temperatures Monday and Tuesday. A cooldown is expected after midweek — temperatures could dip into the upper 80s in the valley and the […]
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Trees aren’t just for birds
Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of a California Black Bear up in a cottonwood tree. Manuel said that the bear was in the backyard of the Avila home in the vicinity of Jerry Drive and Lake Drive in Golden Hills, and had been in the neighborhood for several days.
Bakersfield Californian
15th annual Walk for Peace a mixture of joy and sorrow, hope and despair
The wall of faces set up in front of the Wendale Davis Foundation on Chester Avenue was papered with the snapshots and portraits of hundreds who have been lost to senseless violence in Bakersfield and surrounding communities over the years. "My oldest brother is on this wall," said Latonya Perry.
Bakersfield Now
KHSD releases second statement on opioids, North High presentation Tuesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern High School District has released a second statement on what they said is "the evolving opioid crisis impacting the country, communities, and schools," in Kern County. In part it reads:. Regarding recent issues at North High School, its principal has been addressing parents'...
Comments / 1