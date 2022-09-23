Read full article on original website
Apple Watch Ultra battery is 76% larger than Series 8
To find out what’s inside the new Apple Watch Ultra, you could smash it with a hammer. Or you could do what iFixit did, which is carefully disassemble the new wearable. Among the items found is a battery that dwarfs the one in Apple Watch Series 8. Apple Watch...
iPhone 14 Pro review: Dynamic Island and massive camera sensor offer something new
Out of the box, the new iPhone 14 Pro looks almost identical to its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro, with its frosted glass back, shiny steel band and triple-lens rear camera. But switch it on, and you immediately see an obvious difference — the new Dynamic Island, a fun, interactive UI element that alone is almost worth the upgrade. But what cinches it is the new 48MP camera sensor, which takes absolutely fantastic pictures.
