Lisa Rinna says she is the LeBron James of the Housewives. Girl, if you don’t have several seats. Rinna has been on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for about five seasons, and she was cool to watch. However, this season, she is now getting on my last nerves. I get it, I know she is dealing with grief of her mother passing. I know how painful that can be, but she is really doing the most this season. Rinna is in a lot of drama with most of the cast members including the latest beef or fallout between Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton. Lisa recently posted on her Instagram Story, “I’m the Lebron James of the housewives at this point and you can’t afford to lose me”. Girl, stop! I’ve said it before on my blog, I think the RHOBH needs a new cast. I'm sick of Ericka Jayne and Diana can bounce too, they are mean girls. Lisa Rinna is in contract negotiations with Bravo TV, and she wants to be the highest paid housewife, with a $2million dollar salary request. Right now, Kandi Burrus from RHOA is the highest paid housewife out of all the franchises, as she should be. Whew, child! Kathy Hilton reposted a post from a fan, who called Rinna, “a fake b-word”. Lisa Rinna has also removed RHOBH mention in her profile on IG.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO