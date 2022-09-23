Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift’s TikTok Doppelgänger Can’t Calm Down After Seeing Mom Andrea's Reaction
Watch: Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs. There's no mistaking that Taylor Swift and her mom, Andrea Swift, just saw incredible things from TikToker Ashley Leechin, who often dresses up as the pop star on the platform. After Ashley recently made a video of herself reacting to the singer's unveiling of a song title off her upcoming Midnights album, Taylor wrote in the comments section, "My mom just saw this and said 'she looks like you.'"
Taylor Swift's Longtime Friend Abigail Anderson Marries Charles Berard
Watch: Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs. Count to ten, take it in: Taylor Swift's BFF is married!. Abigail Anderson tied the knot with Charles Berard in a romantic ceremony over the weekend. As seen in Instagram Stories s re-shared by Abigail, the bride was clad in an off-shoulder white gown with her signature red curls in an updo as she exchanged vows with her groom.
Spilled Milk! Fans Are Going Wild After Kylie Jenner Lactates Through Her Shirt In Latest TikTok
Kylie Jenner seemed unfazed by her leaking breast milk during a recent TikTok video on Tuesday, September 13. "Oo! Looks like I'm lactating," announced the mother-of-two as she pointed out the wet stain on her shirt. Article continues below advertisement. The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum has still been...
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
Kylie Jenner Cried ‘Nonstop’ for 3 Weeks After Her Son Was Born: ‘I Should Be Really Happy’
Honesty hour. Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles of her postpartum journey during the new trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians, which dropped on Monday, August 29. "I should be really happy right now....
Lamar Odom & Daniielle Alexis: The Truth About His Relationship With Trans Actress: Report
Fans have been wondering if Lamar Odom is dating actress Daniielle Alexis, after she posted two selfies of them hanging out together on her Instagram. While it’s clear that the former NBA player and transgender actress are very close, sources close to Lamar, 42, revealed that he and Daniielle are just friends to TMZ.
Kardashian Fans Think Khloé’s Daughter True Revealed Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son
There is a new fan theory going around that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, 4, revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s son!. Kylie originally named her son Wolf Webster, but later revealed she had changed her mind. She has never publicly revealed his new name. Now, TikToker...
Kendall Jenner And Tristan Thompson Literally Walked Past Each Other At The Weeknd Concert, And It Sounds About As Awkward As You’d Expect
The relationship between Tristan Thompson and the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might be a bit strained at the moment. Despite welcoming a second child with Khloé Kardashian via surrogate, the NBA player was revealed to have cheated on her, fathering a child with another woman — a fact Khloé only became aware of as cameras rolled for their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. So apparently when Thompson crossed paths with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner at The Weeknd’s concert last Friday, it made for a pretty uncomfortable situation.
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at claims she's pregnant following wedding to Travis Barker
The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at a fan who asked if she was pregnant. The reality TV star posted a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from a photoshoot on Instagram, including one where she has her hand on her stomach. One fan commented: "Wait a minute did I...
Khloé Kardashian Gave Fans the First Look At Her Son In Season 2 Premiere of 'The Kardashians'
The sophomore season of Hulu's The Kardashians premiered on Thursday with an emotional episode focused on Khloé Kardashian's journey to becoming a mother of two and the aftermath of Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal, which was covered during the season 1 finale. The family kept this news under wraps for...
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Awkward Run-In At Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party: Photos
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both in attendance at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party, making for a potentially awkward run-in! The reality star, 38, and NBA player, 31, didn’t arrive together but were both photographed arriving for the disco themed affair in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Good American founder was glowing as she stepped out of a vehicle before heading into the venue, sporting what appeared to be a sparkling silver gown. She continued to embrace the disco aesthetic (the theme of the party) with her blonde curly hair that was giving serious ’70s vibes.
Carla's Reality Update: Lisa Rinna Thinks She's Lebron, Kardashians+RHOP
Lisa Rinna says she is the LeBron James of the Housewives. Girl, if you don’t have several seats. Rinna has been on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for about five seasons, and she was cool to watch. However, this season, she is now getting on my last nerves. I get it, I know she is dealing with grief of her mother passing. I know how painful that can be, but she is really doing the most this season. Rinna is in a lot of drama with most of the cast members including the latest beef or fallout between Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton. Lisa recently posted on her Instagram Story, “I’m the Lebron James of the housewives at this point and you can’t afford to lose me”. Girl, stop! I’ve said it before on my blog, I think the RHOBH needs a new cast. I'm sick of Ericka Jayne and Diana can bounce too, they are mean girls. Lisa Rinna is in contract negotiations with Bravo TV, and she wants to be the highest paid housewife, with a $2million dollar salary request. Right now, Kandi Burrus from RHOA is the highest paid housewife out of all the franchises, as she should be. Whew, child! Kathy Hilton reposted a post from a fan, who called Rinna, “a fake b-word”. Lisa Rinna has also removed RHOBH mention in her profile on IG.
'Kardashians' Season 2 Spoilers: Kris Jenner Admits Khloé Is 'In Pain' Over Tristan Thompson Issues
"The Kardashians" Season 2 promo showed momager Kris Jenner tearing up while admitting that Khloé Kardashian was "in pain" over Tristan Thompson's infidelity scandal while dealing with the "secret surrogacy." "It's hard to watch her [Khloé] in pain," Jenner said in the series' teaser trailer posted Wednesday on "The...
Khloé Kardashian Was Spotted Cozying Up With Italian Actor Michele Morrone in Milan
Fans think so, after the TV star was spotted getting cuddly with Italian actor Michele Morrone in Milan. The two were hanging out backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Week show this past weekend, where Kim Kardashian made an appearance to introduce her collab with the designer brand, E! News reports.
How Taylor Hale Made Big Brother History Twice in One Night
Watch: "Big Brother's" Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott Are Married. Taylor Hale is a winner—both on the pageant stage and in the Big Brother house. The former beauty queen won season 24 of CBS' Big Brother on Sept. 25, snagging a hefty $750,000 grand prize and becoming the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity edition of the game (Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.) But that's not the only record that Hale broke: she also nabbed the America's Favorite Player prize, winning an additional $50,000 and becoming the first grand-prize winner to also score the fan favorite award.
Elite Season 6 is Coming Sooner Than You Think—Without These Cast Members
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. On Sept. 26, Netflix released the first teaser for season six of Spanish high school drama Elite, and it's steamier than ever. The clip, which shows Las Encinas' finest in various states of undress, previews the romances that might be played out onscreen in the upcoming chapter, which drops on the streamer Nov. 18.
Who Is Khloe Kardashian Dating? Details on ‘The Kardashians’ Star’s Relationship Status
Clearing the air! Single Khloé Kardashian slammed rumors that she was dating another professional athlete before going on to date an “investment banker.” While the reality star and her unnamed beau kept their relationship under wraps,...
The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere May Have Low-Key Revealed Kylie's Son's Name
The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians may have dropped more baby bombshells than fans were expecting. In the reality show’s Sept. 22 return, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together, a son born via surrogate. A representative for the couple confirmed their son was born in July, a choice made by Khloé and Tristan in November, just days before the shocking revelation that Tristan was also expecting a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The cheating scandal was the final nail in the coffin for Tristan and Khloé’s relationship, though Tristan has made it clear that he will be an amicable co-parent to their newborn son and 4-year-old daughter, True. Overjoyed by getting upgraded to big sister, True gushed over her baby brother via FaceTime in the season premiere, and viewers think she may have accidentally name-dropped Kylie Jenner’s son on the call.
Khloe Kardashian Proves Niece Chicago West Is Already a Makeup Pro
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner. Chicago West has certainly inherited the creativity gene. Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter might have a future in makeup, just like her aunt Kylie Jenner, but it's Khloe Kardashian who she currently chose to work her magic on. In a sweet series of Instagram stories on Sept. 26, Khloe shared videos of Chicago applying lip liner on her during their trip to Milan for fashion week. The Good American Founder captioned the video with, "Chicago picked this filter. She is creative directing my glam and filters currently."
