New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
Scales Seafood & More, Millbury staple for 23 years, permanently closed
When customers call Scales Seafood & More in Millbury, they are met with a message announcing the restaurant’s permanent closure and thanking them for their continued “support over all these years” and wishing them all love. Chef/Owner Shari Hanson announced the restaurant’s closure in a Facebook post...
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants
It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
WCVB
Massachusetts bed-and-breakfast ranked among top 10 haunted hotels in US
FALL RIVER, Mass. — USA Today has released its list of the top haunted hotels in the country, and a bed-and-breakfast in Massachusetts has made the list. The Lizzie Borden House, a B&B and museum in Fall River, came in at No. 10 on USA Today's 10Best list. In...
This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly
The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S. The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes. To create the list, it said, it tallied and...
universalhub.com
Creepy doll at one Star Market just keeps getting creepier as shoppers ram into it
Phderelict reports from the Porter Square Star Market:. This Halloween decoration at Star Market was too scary to begin with and keeps getting worse as more people accidentally/on purpose hit her with their carts . She gets around:
WCVB
Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian
Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
WMUR.com
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
homenewshere.com
Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts
The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
Witches’ Market Coming to New Hampshire With Psychics, Mediums, Herbs, Oils, and More
Oh my, how much fun does this sound? 'Tis the season of the witch, with free admission to roam around this years Witches' Market in downtown Dover, New Hampshire. Of course there will be psychics, mediums, tarot card readings, oracle, palm readers, and astrology. I mean, it's a witches' market.
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich resident met King Charles III, but he only had interest in her sister
IPSWICH — Ipswich resident Barbara Sollows-Davis, 92, remembers the day she met Prince Charles — now King Charles — back in the 1980s. Davis was attending a polo match with her younger sister, the now 90-year-old Marion. Marion was visiting and wearing a Penobscot Country Club hat, Davis remembers distinctly.
Fight breaks out outside Squad political event in Somerville, 2 men arrested
Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out outside U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s political event Saturday in Somerville, a report says. The event featured members of the Squad, a group of congresswomen, at the Somerville Theater and reports say that a fight broke out following a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event, The Boston Globe reported. A spokesperson for Pressley said the altercation happened outside of the theater and not at the event itself.
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
Candy corn recalled by FDA in some Mass. towns for allergy risk
With Halloween right around the corner, Massachusetts residents may want to avoid using candy corn for trick-or-treating. Arcade Snacks of Auburn is recalling its 15 ounce packages of Candy Corn because they may contain undeclared egg, the FDA announced in a statement. People with allergies to egg can run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the statement continued.
