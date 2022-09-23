ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Dianna Carney

Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts

(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
HOPKINTON, MA
94.9 HOM

The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants

It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
PORTLAND, ME
WCVB

Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian

Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
BOSTON, MA
Nathaniel Hawthorne
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts

The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich resident met King Charles III, but he only had interest in her sister

IPSWICH — Ipswich resident Barbara Sollows-Davis, 92, remembers the day she met Prince Charles — now King Charles — back in the 1980s. Davis was attending a polo match with her younger sister, the now 90-year-old Marion. Marion was visiting and wearing a Penobscot Country Club hat, Davis remembers distinctly.
IPSWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Fight breaks out outside Squad political event in Somerville, 2 men arrested

Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out outside U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s political event Saturday in Somerville, a report says. The event featured members of the Squad, a group of congresswomen, at the Somerville Theater and reports say that a fight broke out following a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event, The Boston Globe reported. A spokesperson for Pressley said the altercation happened outside of the theater and not at the event itself.
SOMERVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

Candy corn recalled by FDA in some Mass. towns for allergy risk

With Halloween right around the corner, Massachusetts residents may want to avoid using candy corn for trick-or-treating. Arcade Snacks of Auburn is recalling its 15 ounce packages of Candy Corn because they may contain undeclared egg, the FDA announced in a statement. People with allergies to egg can run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the statement continued.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
