CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Caleb Williams found his favorite target when it mattered most. Jordan Addison caught Williams’ go-ahead 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left and No. 7 USC overcame a shaky performance for a 17-14 victory against Oregon State on Saturday night. The Beavers, vying to start...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO