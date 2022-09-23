A man went to the police station Sept. 6 about property he found in the street. He said he was walking his dog on Fry Road near Ivy Lane when he noticed a firearm in the middle of that road. He picked up the firearm that was in a holster and immediately drove to the police station. The weapon was not on file as missing. It was loaded with a bullet inside the chamber, but there was no gun magazine. Police test fired it. It was in working condition. Police now have the weapon. The next day the man returned to the station with a gun magazine he found near the scene he saw the handgun. Police determined it likely belonged to the found handgun. Police fired the weapon and sent the shell casings for lab research.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO