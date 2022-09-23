Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
Man shoots at suspect during attempted burglary: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to a Judita Drive home at 3:26 a.m. Sept. 1 regarding a reported break-in with shots fired. The residents of the home told police that they recognized the man trying to break in and shot at the man, who fled. Police recovered the handgun and two loaded magazines...
cleveland19.com
Mom after Berea man charged with stalking: ‘What is his obsession with my son?’
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stalking a high school student appeared Monday in Berea Municipal Court to face a judge. William C. Chupil pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing and menacing by stalking. But the alleged victim, Brandee Williams’ son, claims he was following the 17-year-old....
cleveland19.com
Lakemore police shoot at burglary suspect armed with crowbar
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakemore police officer fired three shots at a burglary suspect after he threatened them with a crowbar, said Lakemore Police Chief Roy Smith. According to Chief Smith, officers responded to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Challenge Golf Course in the 1500 block of Flickinger Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
cleveland19.com
Suspect tells mom ‘I love you’ as New Franklin police arrest him for murder (bodycam video)
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New information was released Monday about a shooting and crash that killed a 53-year-old man. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was shot early Sunday while fleeing “a domestic altercation” at a home on Dailey Road in New Franklin.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
Man walks away from crash but can’t escape fourth OVI: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
An occupied vehicle was found crashed into a guardrail around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 21. About 45 minutes later, a woman arrived in the area and said she was there to pick up her boyfriend, who had messaged her after crashing. The Aurora man, 26, was subsequently found sleeping in a...
cleveland19.com
Akron woman robbed by suspect selling shoes online, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers are investigating an aggravated robbery that stemmed from an online sale. The incident happened around noon Saturday at a home in the 200 block of North Marth Avenue. According to police, a woman arranged online to buy a pair of shoes from...
How armed teens got into Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found kids with guns got into a Cleveland high school building even as a security officer was on the phone with 911.
Confrontation erupts at protest on Public Square: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a several complaints related to a protest on Public Square at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 24, including an incident in which a woman was reported to have been walking her dog intentionally close to the protesters. Police spoke with all involved and no arrests were reported. Hit-skip: Young...
Walker finds handgun in roadway: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A man went to the police station Sept. 6 about property he found in the street. He said he was walking his dog on Fry Road near Ivy Lane when he noticed a firearm in the middle of that road. He picked up the firearm that was in a holster and immediately drove to the police station. The weapon was not on file as missing. It was loaded with a bullet inside the chamber, but there was no gun magazine. Police test fired it. It was in working condition. Police now have the weapon. The next day the man returned to the station with a gun magazine he found near the scene he saw the handgun. Police determined it likely belonged to the found handgun. Police fired the weapon and sent the shell casings for lab research.
Police cite resident for aggressive dog on the run: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Police received a call at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 20 that a large German Shepherd was in her backyard. It seemed somewhat aggressive. Police contacted the owner at 8:36 a.m. who planned to retrieve his dog. The owner was still trying to locate the dog at 9:07 a.m. The Cuyahoga County Animal Warden was contacted. Police left the area but, returned again when the dog reappeared in the complainant’s backyard again now barking at her. The owner was contacted again. The dog charged at an officer who was unable to Taser it. The owner returned. After some time, he was able to get the dog into his backyard at 9:55 a.m., but he was still trying to get it inside. He was cited.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of deadly shooting at Cleveland grocery store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 23-year-old man for the July murder outside the Save-A-Lot near W. 30th Street and Clark Avenue. Tykis Banks was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper discharging firearm at or into habitation or school.
cleveland19.com
Akron man accused of kidnapping son, shooting the mother, ‘had history of domestic violence, records show
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of kidnapping his son and shooting the child’s mother previously displayed a history of domestic violence, according to completed records requests from the Akron Police Department. The man, 24-year-old Jose Castro, was arraigned on Sept. 21 on charges of kidnapping and...
WKRC
Video: 4 Ohio citizens help officer arrest unruly speeding suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WOIO/WKRC) - The Willoughby Police Chief is praising a group of citizens who helped an officer that was dealing with a defiant driver during a traffic stop. According to police, the female officer pulled over the speeding driver, later identified as 64-year-old David Koubeck, on Sept. 10...
cleveland19.com
Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
whbc.com
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man wanted for 2020 murder, US Marshals offer reward
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshal’s Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Investigators said Joseph Stephens, 30, is accused in the deadly shooting of Montreece Spain in Aug. of 2020 on Elk Avenue in Cleveland.
OVI suspect says he did not drink much: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Center Ridge Road. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
