ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Lakemore police shoot at burglary suspect armed with crowbar

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakemore police officer fired three shots at a burglary suspect after he threatened them with a crowbar, said Lakemore Police Chief Roy Smith. According to Chief Smith, officers responded to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Challenge Golf Course in the 1500 block of Flickinger Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
LAKEMORE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Cars
Cleveland, OH
Cars
City
Rocky River, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Rocky River, OH
Crime & Safety
WKYC

Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovi#Police#Bodycam
cleveland19.com

Akron woman robbed by suspect selling shoes online, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers are investigating an aggravated robbery that stemmed from an online sale. The incident happened around noon Saturday at a home in the 200 block of North Marth Avenue. According to police, a woman arranged online to buy a pair of shoes from...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Walker finds handgun in roadway: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A man went to the police station Sept. 6 about property he found in the street. He said he was walking his dog on Fry Road near Ivy Lane when he noticed a firearm in the middle of that road. He picked up the firearm that was in a holster and immediately drove to the police station. The weapon was not on file as missing. It was loaded with a bullet inside the chamber, but there was no gun magazine. Police test fired it. It was in working condition. Police now have the weapon. The next day the man returned to the station with a gun magazine he found near the scene he saw the handgun. Police determined it likely belonged to the found handgun. Police fired the weapon and sent the shell casings for lab research.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Cleveland.com

Police cite resident for aggressive dog on the run: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

Police received a call at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 20 that a large German Shepherd was in her backyard. It seemed somewhat aggressive. Police contacted the owner at 8:36 a.m. who planned to retrieve his dog. The owner was still trying to locate the dog at 9:07 a.m. The Cuyahoga County Animal Warden was contacted. Police left the area but, returned again when the dog reappeared in the complainant’s backyard again now barking at her. The owner was contacted again. The dog charged at an officer who was unable to Taser it. The owner returned. After some time, he was able to get the dog into his backyard at 9:55 a.m., but he was still trying to get it inside. He was cited.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of deadly shooting at Cleveland grocery store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 23-year-old man for the July murder outside the Save-A-Lot near W. 30th Street and Clark Avenue. Tykis Banks was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper discharging firearm at or into habitation or school.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKRC

Video: 4 Ohio citizens help officer arrest unruly speeding suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WOIO/WKRC) - The Willoughby Police Chief is praising a group of citizens who helped an officer that was dealing with a defiant driver during a traffic stop. According to police, the female officer pulled over the speeding driver, later identified as 64-year-old David Koubeck, on Sept. 10...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man wanted for 2020 murder, US Marshals offer reward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshal’s Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Investigators said Joseph Stephens, 30, is accused in the deadly shooting of Montreece Spain in Aug. of 2020 on Elk Avenue in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy