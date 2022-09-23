ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Former CJN Columnist Abelman in CVLT fundraiser spotlight

Whodunnit? That was the question on the minds of 500 novice mystery sleuths over the weekend of Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at the place of the crime – The Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in Chagrin Falls. Showcasing the former Cleveland Jewish News’ arts and culture columnist, Bob Abelman,...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Marvel to shoot ‘Blade’ in Cleveland this fall, needs extras

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Marvel is coming back to Cleveland. The studio will shoot scenes for its upcoming film “Blade” in November, cleveland.com can confirm. The movie, a reboot of the franchise made famous by Wesley Snipes in the late 1990s, stars Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”) as the titular vampire hunter and is being directed by Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”). The film is scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Black cultural leaders in Cleveland give the region’s visual arts institutions an “F’’ on diversity efforts in FRONT Triennial symposium

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Leaders of Northeast Ohio’s top visual art institutions, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, and the Cleveland Institute of Art, say they’re making solid progress on racial diversity, equity, and inclusion. They cite percentages of increased diversity on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Business briefs

CVLT APPOINTS MARKOWITZ: Cory Markowitz was appointed managing director of the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre. WATKINS JOINS HAHN LOESER & PARKS: Gregory L. Watkins joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP’s Cleveland office as a partner in the business practice area. YASINOW NAMED GROUP MANAGING ATTORNEY: Melissa Yasinow was named...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

What’s next for the consent decree in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A consent decree status conference showed the need for more transparency according to the Cleveland Community Police Commission. During the consent decree status conference, the Department of Justice discussed: Crisis Intervention and Behavioral Health, Office of Professional Standards (OPS), Accountability and Community Engagement. A large portion of the discussion centered around that accountability and why data related to consent decree compliance has been so hard to come by.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

We need nurses: here’s how we’re honoring them

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The last few years have presented unprecedented challenges for our medical system. Hospitals, and the doctors and nurses who staff them, have been pushed to their limits, and in many cases beyond. As we emerge from a historic pandemic, many find that the healthcare landscape has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Slavic Festival returning with new name, theme

CLEVELAND — Odetta Fields is on a mission to bring attention back to the Slavic Village neighborhood in Cleveland. “It’s very important because we want people to come together for the music and the resources," Fields said. She’s getting the word out about the Walter Hyde Fleet Jamboree....
CLEVELAND, OH
oberlinreview.org

Students Revel in Absurdity of Annual FireFish Festival

The annual Lorain FireFish Festival took place in Downtown Lorain last Saturday. The festival is a lively celebration of art, culture, and community that culminates in the ceremonial burning of a giant fish sculpture. Programming included glassblowing demonstrations, a New Orleans-style jazz band, stilt walkers, puppeteers from the eerie-yet-magical Bread and Puppet Theater, and a performance from Oberlin’s own steelpan band, OSteel. Several students attended the festival.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mobile food pantry to be at county libraries

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry is coming to select Cuyahoga County Public Library branches to distribute free food to those in need. The mobile pantry will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and the Warrensville Heights branch at 4415 Northfield Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Identical twins get identical prison in scheme that ripped off 2,000 AT&T customers for $2.1 million -- until Mayfield Heights arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Identical twin brothers received identical prison sentences Monday in a scheme that ripped off more than 2,000 AT&T customers for some $2.1 million. Luis and Jorge Socarras, both 27, of Miami, crisscrossed the country, buying iPhones, iPads and Apple watches at brick-and-mortar stores until Mayfield Heights police arrested them in 2020.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH

