Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
In caring for lost pooch, company discovered renewal of purpose, sense of community: Robert Granader
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS -- For some it’s back-to-school time, for many it’s also back-to-office season with CEOs trying to convince everyone a company exists at an office, not on Zoom. Pre-COVID our Cleveland office (in Mayfield Heights) had 70-odd workers trekking through the front door each day saying hello...
Cleveland to offer incentive for nonstop flights to Ireland
Cleveland City Council will introduce legislation Monday night that would help make nonstop flights from Cleveland to Dublin, Ireland a reality.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former CJN Columnist Abelman in CVLT fundraiser spotlight
Whodunnit? That was the question on the minds of 500 novice mystery sleuths over the weekend of Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at the place of the crime – The Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in Chagrin Falls. Showcasing the former Cleveland Jewish News’ arts and culture columnist, Bob Abelman,...
Marvel to shoot ‘Blade’ in Cleveland this fall, needs extras
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Marvel is coming back to Cleveland. The studio will shoot scenes for its upcoming film “Blade” in November, cleveland.com can confirm. The movie, a reboot of the franchise made famous by Wesley Snipes in the late 1990s, stars Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”) as the titular vampire hunter and is being directed by Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”). The film is scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023.
Black cultural leaders in Cleveland give the region’s visual arts institutions an “F’’ on diversity efforts in FRONT Triennial symposium
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Leaders of Northeast Ohio’s top visual art institutions, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, and the Cleveland Institute of Art, say they’re making solid progress on racial diversity, equity, and inclusion. They cite percentages of increased diversity on...
Stolen Virgin Mary statue replaced in Cleveland
A stolen Virgin Mary statue that belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades is being replaced Sunday.
Chair-ity transforms spaces into homes for young adults who age out of foster care in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — When Maria Paparella learned about the challenges some young adults face after they’ve aged out of the foster care system, she created a non-profit designed to help make those first steps into adulthood less daunting. Chair-ity, an organization she began in high school, provides and delivers...
Lorain woman uses her own grief to give people hope
A woman in Lorain who has experienced tremendous loss is using her positive energy to help give people hope.
Cleveland’s 32nd Annual Senior Day was a celebration worthy of its honorees: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my hobbies is trying new things – new experiences, events, restaurants, and even meeting new people. Since I’d never been, I decided to go to Cleveland’s Department of Aging 32nd Annual Senior Day last week at the always-lovely Public Auditorium. I had no idea what to expect – and that’s the thrill of new things that I enjoy.
Cleveland Jewish News
Business briefs
CVLT APPOINTS MARKOWITZ: Cory Markowitz was appointed managing director of the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre. WATKINS JOINS HAHN LOESER & PARKS: Gregory L. Watkins joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP’s Cleveland office as a partner in the business practice area. YASINOW NAMED GROUP MANAGING ATTORNEY: Melissa Yasinow was named...
How to get cast in Marvel movie filming in Cleveland, how to get Guardians AL Central champs gear, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, September 26, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out when Marvel is shooting a new movie in Cleveland and how you can get cast in it, why...
cleveland19.com
What’s next for the consent decree in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A consent decree status conference showed the need for more transparency according to the Cleveland Community Police Commission. During the consent decree status conference, the Department of Justice discussed: Crisis Intervention and Behavioral Health, Office of Professional Standards (OPS), Accountability and Community Engagement. A large portion of the discussion centered around that accountability and why data related to consent decree compliance has been so hard to come by.
We need nurses: here’s how we’re honoring them
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The last few years have presented unprecedented challenges for our medical system. Hospitals, and the doctors and nurses who staff them, have been pushed to their limits, and in many cases beyond. As we emerge from a historic pandemic, many find that the healthcare landscape has...
Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
spectrumnews1.com
Slavic Festival returning with new name, theme
CLEVELAND — Odetta Fields is on a mission to bring attention back to the Slavic Village neighborhood in Cleveland. “It’s very important because we want people to come together for the music and the resources," Fields said. She’s getting the word out about the Walter Hyde Fleet Jamboree....
oberlinreview.org
Students Revel in Absurdity of Annual FireFish Festival
The annual Lorain FireFish Festival took place in Downtown Lorain last Saturday. The festival is a lively celebration of art, culture, and community that culminates in the ceremonial burning of a giant fish sculpture. Programming included glassblowing demonstrations, a New Orleans-style jazz band, stilt walkers, puppeteers from the eerie-yet-magical Bread and Puppet Theater, and a performance from Oberlin’s own steelpan band, OSteel. Several students attended the festival.
Family honors Maxton Soviak’s memory with dog walk fundraiser
Over the past year, there have been a number of touching tributes to Max Soviak, a U.S. serviceman from Erie County who gave his life while helping evacuees during the closing days of the war in Afghanistan.
Wing Week! Here are the CLE restaurants taking part
Cleveland Wing Week will return in just a couple of weeks. The popular event lasts a full week and is all about paying homage to the wing.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mobile food pantry to be at county libraries
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry is coming to select Cuyahoga County Public Library branches to distribute free food to those in need. The mobile pantry will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and the Warrensville Heights branch at 4415 Northfield Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Identical twins get identical prison in scheme that ripped off 2,000 AT&T customers for $2.1 million -- until Mayfield Heights arrest
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Identical twin brothers received identical prison sentences Monday in a scheme that ripped off more than 2,000 AT&T customers for some $2.1 million. Luis and Jorge Socarras, both 27, of Miami, crisscrossed the country, buying iPhones, iPads and Apple watches at brick-and-mortar stores until Mayfield Heights police arrested them in 2020.
