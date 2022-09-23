ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Florida student was removed from class after her parents questioned a homework assignment

By CBS NEWSPATH
 3 days ago

(CBS Newspath) – A Florida student was removed from a classroom after her parents questioned a bizarre homework assignment.

Misty and Christopher Dunham were shocked to see their 8-year-old’s homework assignment earlier this week in Jacksonville.

“She proceeded to read to me that she needed to do her reading homework in the bathtub and send a picture of her doing it. And specifically told her to stop, you will not,” said Christopher Dunham.

Parents are supposed to sign off on the homework, but the Dunham’s noted that their daughter would not be taking part in the activity.

“Emailed the teacher, hey you may want to explain this send something out to the parents let them know what the intentions are, this just does not sound okay. She did sent the message saying you should be in pajamas, be in your uniform, have fun with it. But it didn’t sit right,” said Misty Dunham.

Later, the Dunham family said they got a call from the school.

“I think you guys should do a parental withdraw for McKenzie. And I said, I can’t. I can’t do that. We refuse to withdraw her. He said ok thank you for saying that and continued on saying that well we’re going to proceed with an administration withdraw,” said Misty Dunham.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 152

Randy Byrd
3d ago

I see a law suit in the near future why would the school remove a student from school cause the parents question the teacher and the assignment something is fishy here what are they trying to hide

Reply(16)
61
Deborah Ward
3d ago

I think you should make this post public and see how quickly parents and non parents would show up. As parents it is your responsibility to protect your children and this, by far, was stepping over the line. Regardless if you've been confrontational or not....this is too far.

Reply(11)
33
Heather Long McCollim
3d ago

And this is a Christian Academy at that who says they have been doing this assignment for years and this is the only parent to complain I would be requesting to see previous assignments from years past as THIS IS NOT OK!!! MY CHILD WOULD NEVER DO THIS EITHER, IN CLOTHES, UNIFORM, OR PAJAMAS!! What kind of Christian school would even think to send an assignment like this home for and 8 year old to do or any age. And now the child is withdrawn from the school. Uh, FIND THE BEST ATTORNEY IN FLORIDA!!! Sue the pants right off of that bathtub assignment!!! Sorry, had to add humor!! For all seriousness, it's not a joke, I would would have them investigated from top to bottom and file another report as well. Something is being hidden at this school and may just be in the BEST INTEREST OF YOUR CHILD!! PRAYING YOU GET THE BEST RESULTS AND OUTCOMES FROM THIS & GLAD YOUR CHILD RECOGNIZED THAT IT WAS WRONG! 🙏 🙏🙏💜

Reply(8)
39
 

