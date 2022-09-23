Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
Freeride Motocross Fort Scott Course Results
AXELL HODGES RECLAIMS FREERIDE VICTORY ON THE LARGEST FREERIDE COURSE IN THE WORLD AT RED BULL IMAGINATION. Tyler Bereman and Julien Vanstippen Complete the Podium in Second and Third Place Respectively. Viewers can Watch the Competition Highlights on ESPN2, ESPN+ or Red Bull TV. KANSAS, Sept. 25, 2022 – Every...
fortscott.biz
Diane Clay Retires as City Clerk On Oct. 1
Diane Clay’s first job with the City of Fort Scott was as Administrative Assistant to the City Manager Richard U. Nienstedt in March 1998. Her last day on the job is October 1, 2022. “I have been employed for 24 years…with the City of Fort Scott,” she said. “I...
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Sept. 27
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. • Eric Bailey –...
fortscott.biz
WIC Program Starts Oct. 5 at Bo Co Health Department
The Bourbon County Health Department (524 S. Lowman, Fort Scott) will be the location where WIC (Women, Infants, Children) Program will be held at in Bourbon County from here on out. It is every Wednesday, starting October 5th. If anyone has questions, we’d be happy to help and our number is 223-4464.
