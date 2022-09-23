ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Brooklyn pizzeria Cuts & Slices has new Adidas sneaker collaboration

By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A Brooklyn pizzeria owner has a shot at earning more dough with a saucy new collaboration.

Randy McLaren, owner of innovative Bedford–Stuyvesant eatery Cuts & Slices, has partnered with Adidas for his own line of sneakers. Inspired by the Black-owned eatery that’s attracted everyone from locals to celebrities, the sportswear giant will release the local-flavored pair of its Forum 84 High shoes on Oct. 4.

“This is a perfect partnership,” McLaren, who has a history in the sneaker biz, told the Daily News ahead of a community block party Saturday afternoon, where 200 pairs will be up for sale and hundreds of slices will be dished out to the public for free.

The 38-year-old East Flatbush native gained fame for adding unusual toppings to his pies like oxtail, jerk chicken, jerk shrimp, chicken and waffles and black truffle alfredo shrimp. Before that, he made a living as a high-end sneaker concierge, reselling shoes to clients including musicians Rihanna, Cardi B and Offset.

Design details on the new kicks include the shop’s 93 Howard Ave. address along the collar, with “Cuts & Slices” embroidered across the heel. The sneaker is colored white and reddish, complemented by tan straps emblazoned with McLaren’s slogan of “Pull Up Beloved.” The suggested retail price is $130.

McLaren and his wife and business partner Ashlee McLaren worked together on how the shoe could best represent their shop and Brooklyn.

“I feel like whenever people feature a New York City shoe, it’s usually like the Knicks’ colors of blue and orange or blue and white like the Yankees. We didn’t want to do those colors,” McLaren said. “The Brooklyn skyline is known for its reddish brownstone buildings, so we wanted something to reflect that.”

Adidas global culture marketing exec Chris Prothro has been leading the Cuts & Slices partnership since it began about two years ago. He was among those on hand at the shop this week to give influencers a first look at the sneakers, and to get a taste of the pizza. TV personality and best-selling author Desus Nice also popped by for the event, calling the footwear “fire.”

The shoe is a part of the company’s Adilicious series, which aims to bridge the gap between sneakers and food.

Consisting of 11 of Adidas’ iconic silhouettes, each shoe was inspired by eateries around the world, including Taegeukdang in Seoul, Ravi in Dubai and Trap Kitchen in London, along with Los Angeles’ Howlin’ Ray’s, known for its Nashville Hot Chicken.

“Every sneaker head’s dream is to have his own shoe,” McLaren said. “Even if you just have a passion for shoes, it’s always just in the back of your mind.”

The new sneaker line isn’t the only thing McLaren has cooking. This fall, a new outpost of Cuts & Slices is set to open in Jamaica, Queens.

